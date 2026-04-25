Transcript: ILB Jacob Rodriguez - NFL Draft Day 2 - Apr. 24

(You hail from the same school as a couple other great Dolphins linebackers, one current in LB Jordyn Brooks. Another one, a Hall of Famer in Zach Thomas. What does it mean to you to potentially be next?) – "It means a lot to me. I think Jordyn has given me a lot of words of wisdom as I've gone through my years here, and then I was able to create a good relationship with Zach Thomas. He's been a mentor to me, and he's let me reach out to him for any questions I have. It's a really cool experience to be in this position, to have guys who were in your same spot now; they're leaning into this experience just like you are right now."

(One of my favorite games from you was, I believe, that two-pick performance that you had in the Big 12 title game against BYU. I know you're a former quarterback, so I'm curious, how did that experience kind of affect the way that you cover?) – "I didn't have two picks that game, but I feel like I can cover well. I think it helps with playing quarterback and being able to see the field a different way, but that was my teammate."

(Obviously Zach Thomas is greatly admired in these parts. What's one thing that he has said to you that you can share that's been helpful?) – "He just kind of reminded me of what he went through and this process that he kind of went through, and how he had to believe in himself and just hold true to what he's had and what he's earned. Especially being from West Texas, you got to work hard every day and that's kind of got to be your routine and so just feeding into a lot of the day-to-day stuff, and a lot of that we kind of elaborated on."

(How do you get so many turnovers?) – "I think I have great teammates who are able to be there to pick the ball up if I'm able to punch it out or bring pressure on the quarterback when I'm able to pick the ball off through the air."

(I wanted to ask you, how much do you embrace the opportunity to represent the Hispanic community in the NFL?) – "I think it means a lot to me. It's a tremendous experience. I think with my family and everything that we believe in and who we are, it's a big deal and we take that seriously and I'm ready to be down there and get involved in the community and be a part."

(I know you're a converted quarterback. Can you run us through the process of, I guess, how the decision was made that you would no longer be a quarterback and how you were steered to playing linebacker?) – "The transition started after my freshman year, my head coach decided to step down and so I ended up in the transfer portal because he was no longer going to be there. I wanted to play for him. Then Coach (Joey) McGuire just got the job at Texas Tech, and he had offered me as a scholarship player at Baylor when he was there as a linebacker even though I didn't play (linebacker) in high school. So when he got the job at Texas Tech, I reached out and my head coach from high school reached out to him. I had some buddies who went there out of high school and played for him and so it was kind of an easy transition, but it was more so as soon as I got there, it was understood that I was going to move positions and he didn't have any scholarships left. So I knew that coming in, that I was going to have to be a linebacker and be a walk-on, but then again, it got so close to before school started where, you know, I got to go to school somewhere. I can't just not start the semester. I ended up believing in him and trusting in his word that he gave me and I think it's worked out pretty good so far."

(If I could follow up real quick, how long did it take before you felt really comfortable in that role on the other side of the line of scrimmage?) – "It took about a year. I think at first you're really just trying to understand how to play coverage and how to play defense in general, and a lot of it started with just middle close, play your gap and then run to the ball, play your gap and then run to the ball. There was never really any overlap or any playing within the scheme of the defense, and so it took me about a year to finally understand scheme, and with my back to coverage know how to play in and around with people, and how to communicate well, because as a quarterback, you're just kind of barking out everything that everybody has to do; well now you're barking it out, but then you also have to listen to other people and communicate that way. So that's what I would say, about a year, and then I think it took off from there."

(When you hear something like Zach Thomas, Hall of Famer, saying that Jacob Rodriguez is the best defender we've had at Texas Tech, how do you process something like that?) – "You don't. I think that's something that really has just stood out and it's hard to believe. I take his word very seriously, and I appreciate who he is and everything he's done and the mentor and the man he's been to me and to my family. Yeah, it's unbelievable. It's super generous and super kind from him, and that just kind of shows you how great of a person he is and why he's so admired at Texas Tech and as well as in Miami."

(If I could change gears real quick before I let you run to the next questioner, I'd like to get your thoughts on how proud you must be of your wife and what you could tell us about where she might be in the world right now.) – "My wife is a huge counterpart to me, and she keeps me on the straight and narrow in everything that I do. She's actually fortunate enough to be here tonight, so she's here with me and the whole family's out here. She means a lot to me and everything that she does in her professional life, but most of all how much she's able to support me and hold me through this entire process."

(You do so many things well. You're a three-down player, you make tackles, sacks, force fumbles, interceptions – how do you measure your value to a team?) – "I think my value is, a lot of it has to do with being in the position that my coaches put me in. And I think they put a lot on my plate, and a lot of it, I was either asking for or I was ready to take on that challenge. And so I was just really appreciative of them to put me in all those spots to get everybody lined up and make them do what they do. We had a lot of great teammates this year and so it was fun for me just to be able to set them up for success, and if we get those guys going and playing hard, then all I have to do is just do my job. It means a lot. I think I'm a very versatile player. I think I can play kind of all around the field and do whatever the team needs of me and whatever is asked of me, and so I think that's kind of where I can add value."

(And as a quick follow-up, what do you consider a successful game? Let's take wins and losses out of it, because I know you might say if we win, it's a successful game. Are there stats, are there other things, intangibles, that factor into what you would consider a successful game for you?) – "I think when you're playing a team game, you can't really take wins and losses out of it. I think it's a whole collective. You could play a perfect game and still lose and so that's why I think success is measured by wins and losses. I think you can learn a lot from failing, you can learn a lot from losing; but the ultimate goal of the game is to be there for the 1-0 at the end of the week."

(I'm curious, do you speak Spanish, number one?) – "No, I don't."

(You said, "especially being from West Texas" – what's West Texas like?) – "West Texas is, it's full of amazing people and it's tough and it's gritty. I think being from around there and getting to know that whole entire community, I think everybody from around there is hardworking and they do whatever it takes to provide and feed for their family, and it's something that we kind of took over this year as the team out there in Lubbock is, everybody kind of comes from all around West Texas. We're the only school, the only pro team within five, six hours, and so everybody comes out to support us. So if they're paying, they're using their hard-earned dollars to come see us play, that's kind of what we need to do to repay them, is just put as much in of the hard work and of the dedication that they do to their families every single day."

(If I may follow up with that question with a question about your wife, I know she pilots helicopters. Where is she stationed in the world, normally? I know she's there with you now, but I guess you guys live apart?) – "Yes, sir, yeah, we've been doing long distance, and she's stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas right now."

(I know leadership is a big part of what you provide to a team. How do you manage that as you're about to embark on being a rookie on a professional team and maybe when do you kind of figure you start to take on a leadership role in the NFL?) – "I think it starts with just being consistent. I think coming in and being the same guy every day and I'm a big believer in knowing your role; and whatever that is, trusting in that, and believing in that but always trying to improve it. The best teammate I can be is what I can be, and no matter if you're a rookie or you're a 15-year vet, you got to have a certain command and certain confidence about you to move around the facility and move around on the playing field, but a lot of it comes down to just the relationships that you build with the people who you're around and the dedication to them and to the people who they care about."

(I was curious to see what your interactions with Dolphins people had been in the last several weeks, couple of months. Did you have any inclination that they were looking hard at you, looking seriously at taking you?) – "No, I mean I've had some excellent conversations with them, and it's kind of been through the whole process of I was fortunate enough to go to the Senior Bowl and then fortunate enough to go to the Combine. You get to talk to them here and there. It's not necessarily always official, and always very serious. A lot of it can be just small talk, but just every single conversation, every single interaction with them was fantastic. It was truly unbelievable, and so to be picked by an organization like Miami, it's unbelievable to be able to join that team and everything that they got going on and especially to join Jordyn (Brooks) down there will be awesome."

(Since I like to ask the hard-hitting questions, and since it was brought up by Dolphins Assistant General Manager Kyle Smith, I have to ask you about the mustache. How long have you had it? Do you consider it your trademark and is it a big source of pride for you?) – "It started as a joke. (laughter) My wife ended up loving it, so I got to keep it. It kind of took the community by storm this year. It was myself and then a couple of guys on the team who had it going and by the end of the season, we had little girls who were 3 years old or women who were in their 70s and 80s wearing the dark mustaches for games. I don't think I can abandon that. I think it's a part of who I am and kind of just represents that toughness of being a Texan. So yeah, I appreciate it, but it's a good talking point, too. It's a good icebreaker, and so I think it helps keeping it around."

(So you will bring it to South Florida?) – "I will, yes, sir."

(And officially, I think you answered, but you did not have a 30 visit with the Dolphins, correct?) – "No, sir."

(I wanted to ask you about your parents. We saw their celebration and we've read your story and how you had to live in an apartment with four other people. What does it mean to them to make you give this step and make it to the NFL?) – "It means a lot. I think everything they've done in my entire life, so I'm the youngest of five, and so being the youngest and them always wanted to take care of me and be in my life; they put me in situations athletically, in school and in every which way to prepare me for the future and for life ahead. I can't thank them enough for everything they've done for me, all the sacrifices that they made and all their generosity and their love that they were showing me my entire life. I'm just appreciative of them, of who they are and what kind of traits and characteristics they instilled into me."