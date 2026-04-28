Transcript: EDGE Max Llewellyn - NFL Draft Day 3 - Apr. 28

(Just take us through the process of draft day. I know it was a long wait for you, but what was it like to get that call?) – "Yeah, I mean obviously the culmination of I've been working towards this for pretty much a quarter of my life, so to have my name be called is a dream come true. And to have that be called in front of my entire family was really special."

(I saw a stat that you had more wins than anybody in college football on the spin move in particular. I watched your tape and it was fun to watch you get after the spin move. How did that come to be kind of your go-to move and how you developed it?) – "Back in high school, I wasn't the best pass rusher, but the one move that I did have was the spin move in high school. Throughout college I've added a couple other moves, but the spin move has been a constant for me. That's just kind of been my bread and butter. I feel like I pair it really well with my speed rushes and power rushes. When tackles are starting to kind of sit down on stuff, I'll throw the spin move in there. Yeah, it's been working out for me."

(Has Head Coach Jeff Hafley shared his vision with you in terms of how he envisions using you?) – "I feel like this draft class in particular, I feel like there's a common theme between everyone being tough, smart and physical and then also versatility. He hasn't shared specific details of what he thinks I'm going to be doing, but I think everyone he's bringing in, I feel like he's comfortable with everyone doing a job."

(Obviously you have a lot of good attributes in terms of size, can stop the run, can rush the passer. Were you disappointed or surprised that you lasted until the seventh round, and do you know why you did?) – "At the end of the day, I got my name called. All I need is an opportunity to showcase my skills, so I can't be upset with the outcome. I got my name called, so I'm just super excited for this opportunity."

(We heard from Dolphins personnel who said they were surprised you were still there when you were in the seventh round. Will you use that as motivation at all going into your professional career?) – "Yeah, 100%. Obviously, I have very a high standard for myself, so for other people to maybe not see myself in the way that I do, that definitely makes me a little hungry. I'm going to come in there and I'm going to show these people that I'm a really good football player."

(I think one thing that that I noticed in watching you is just how relentless you are rushing the passer. How would you describe your pass rush approach?) – "I think I'm a very technical pass rusher. I have good size and speed. I don't think I have elite size and speed, but knowing that, I've got to be a guy who is super technical. I feel like I'm a guy who is going to study the hell out of you on tape and I'm going to find your weakness. I just think I'm very technical with my rushes. I set guys up and I'm going to figure out and find a way to win."

(I asked S Michael Taaffe this yesterday, the safety that you guys drafted from Texas, of whether he considers himself an underdog, and I'm going to ask you the same thing because seventh-round pick. You had an outstanding career at Iowa; you're kind of starting over again now. I mean, you are in the NFL, you did get drafted. Do you consider yourself an underdog coming into the league, and have you considered yourself an underdog through high school and college?) – "Yeah, I feel like I've been an underdog my entire life. I was undersized in high school, and I had to find a way. Even coming into college, I was super raw at defensive end, again, super undersized. I had to find a way to add value. It's all I know, so I'm real comfortable in this position. I'm going to get after it every single day because that's all I know how to do."

(What skill set of yours do you believe is the most translatable to the next level?) – "I just think specifically with pass rush, you've got to have a good power, a good fastball, good curveball. I think guys that have a complete skill set in rushing and always have an answer for everything, I feel like that's going to translate the best. I feel like that's one of the best things I do. You go watch tape; you'll never see me get locked up the entire game. I always have an answer for something. I can always adjust and I'm going to find a way to win."

(Defensively, the Dolphins need some help specifically when it comes to edge setting. I'm curious what's your approach to properly setting an edge?) – "At Iowa, it was a little bit different. You go watch 1980 Iowa football game, it'll look the exact same today. It's an old school defense, but it works. The job up front in Iowa is to take up as many blocks and clear up the back end as best as possible, funnel the ball to the back-end guys. I'm really excited to be a true edge setter. This is going to be a chance for me to fire off the ball and really show my tenacity in the run game. Setting an edge just starts with violence and pairing that with fundamentals, which I think I'm more than capable of doing. I'm really excited to showcase my skills."

(I just did a MapQuest on Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa – that's T Kadyn Proctor's school – to Urbandale High School, and it looks like it's not that far, 18-22 miles. Did your high schools play each other?) – "We did not play each other in high school. I never got the chance to go against him. But yeah, we're real close."

(When you say close, you know each other?) – "No, like close in proximity. (laughter)"

(How do you think South Florida might be different from Iowa?) – "Yeah, I mean obviously the weather is a little bit different [in] Miami, that's a vacation spot. I'm fired up. It's going to be nice and sunny all year, I'm definitely excited."

(How do you think you might approach if you get a chance to go against T Kadyn Proctor in the practices? We're not sure where he's going to line up, but if you do get some reps against Proctor, he's pretty big, right?) – "Yeah, he's big, but every NFL tackle is big. I don't think it really matters who I'm going against, my effort is constant. I have one speed. It doesn't really matter who I'm going against, I'm always going to put my best foot forward."

(Andrew Van Ginkel is from Rock Valley, Iowa. I don't know if you're familiar with him, he was a late round Dolphins pass rusher who found great success and ended up getting a pretty big time contract. Where is Rock Valley located and are you familiar with his game at all?) – "I know Andrew Van Ginkel has got a nasty little spin move too. I'm not going to lie, I don't even know where Rock Valley is at, it must be small town. But I'm familiar with him, that guy is a baller."

(I had a question for you about the commitment to Iowa and the fact that you didn't start until your last year, but you didn't leave. So many players who don't get an opportunity to play and they'll leave and go find somewhere else where they can. Why was it important to you to stay at Iowa for your last year there?) – "For me, it was a no brainer just because I came in with my group of guys, my freshman year class and we all grew up together. We had five years working towards a common goal. That feeling that I had last year, just going out there with my boys, like these are literally my best friends. We're going to war with guys, like it was the best year of my life. It was awesome. Just to showcase the skill, showcase the work we put in for four years and have that on display was amazing. There's no way I could have passed that up."

(You talked about it being an old school program, and I kind of get the sense from meeting you here that you share that mentality. Do you feel like that kind of prepares you for what the Dolphins are trying to build here with what they're going for?) – "Yeah, 100%. Again, I feel the guys they brought in are tough, smart and physical, and I feel like I fit that prototype really well."