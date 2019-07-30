Offensive Line's Goal Doesn't Change With New Coach

Because they’re two different coaches, DeGuglielmo invariably will do certain things differently than his predecessor, Pat Flaherty.

That will create a transition, one the Dolphins offensive linemen hope is a smooth and short one.

“He wants us to get after it, but it’s just working out the kinks, wanting to do his drills and getting used to his drills,” Kilgore said of DeGuglielmo. “It’s his first day. He’s playing catch-up. Now we’re playing catch-up with him with what he wants and terminology and drill work. It will take the next couple of days to get what he wants as far as individual work, but after this week we should be good.”

For the first practice under DeGuglielmo, Davis said the intensity might have been ramped up among the big guys in the trenches.

“Yeah, a little bit more fired up,” Davis said. “Obviously he’s got to leave his mark on us moving forward and this camp is not supposed to be easy or not hurt people’s feelings. If you can’t take the coaching, you’re not going to really make it in the NFL. A couple of little different coaching style, but it’s the same offense.”

Ultimately, the Dolphins offensive linemen are just looking to become the type of unit that can help the team win games.

Davis summed up how he sees the offensive line.