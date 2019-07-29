Dolphins Relieve Pat Flaherty, Promote Dave DeGuglielmo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have relieved offensive line coach Pat Flaherty of his duties. The team has promoted analyst Dave DeGuglielmo to offensive line coach.

DeGuglielmo joined the Dolphins in the 2019 offseason as an analyst. He spent the 2018 season as the offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts, helping the Colts reach the AFC Divisional Round with an offense that finished fourth in the NFL in scoring (27.1 points per game) and seventh in total offense (386.2 yards per game). DeGuglielmo helped mentor guard Quenton Nelson, who earned first-team All-Pro honors and was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

DeGuglielmo has nearly 30 years of coaching experience as he enters his 16th season as an NFL coach and also has 13 years of collegiate coaching experience. DeGuglielmo has served on the coaching staff of two Super Bowl champions, serving as the assistant offensive line coach for the New York Giants when they won Super Bowl XLII following the 2007 season and as the New England Patriots’ offensive line coach for the Super Bowl XLIX win following the 2014 season.

DeGuglielmo now enters his third stint as a member of the Dolphins coaching staff. He was the team’s offensive line coach from 2009-11 and served as a senior offensive assistant in 2017. DeGuglielmo is the first assistant coach in Dolphins history to serve three different tenures with the team and one of 10 to have multiple stints.