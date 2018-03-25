Perus Defeats Croatia 2-0

Mar 25, 2018 at 02:05 PM

Miami GARDENS - This might as well have been a home game for the Peruvian men's national soccer team.

Peru vs Croatia At Hard Rock Stadium

Peru defeats Croatia by a score of 2-0 at Hard Rock Stadium as the teams prepare for the World Cup this summer.

RF3_8230
1 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
750_4591
2 / 129
750_4563
3 / 129
750_4585
4 / 129
750_4622
5 / 129
750_4637
6 / 129
750_4611
7 / 129
750_4618
8 / 129
750_4607
9 / 129
750_4582
10 / 129
750_4628
11 / 129
750_4642
12 / 129
750_4640
13 / 129
JPIL7430
14 / 129
750_4647
15 / 129
JPIL7427
16 / 129
JPIL7530
17 / 129
JPIL7646
18 / 129
JPIL7620
19 / 129
MBS_6575
20 / 129
JPIL7727
21 / 129
JPIL7501
22 / 129
JPIL7695
23 / 129
JPIL7637
24 / 129
JPIL7670
25 / 129
JPIL7960
26 / 129
JPIL7771
27 / 129
JPIL7931
28 / 129
JPIL7839
29 / 129
JPIL8187
30 / 129
JPIL8265
31 / 129
JPIL8160
32 / 129
JPIL8338
33 / 129
JPIL8185
34 / 129
JPIL8171
35 / 129
MBS_5550A
36 / 129
JPIL8354
37 / 129
MBS_6836
38 / 129
MBS_6848
39 / 129
MBS_6675
40 / 129
MBS_6530
41 / 129
MBS_6782
42 / 129
MBS_6744
43 / 129
MBS_6874
44 / 129
MBS_6883
45 / 129
MBS_6801
46 / 129
MBS_6896
47 / 129
MBS_6900
48 / 129
MBS_6944
49 / 129
RF1_8906
50 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_8958
51 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_8845
52 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
MBS_6985
53 / 129
RF3_8436
54 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF3_8386
55 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_9219
56 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_9086
57 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF3_8202
58 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_8992
59 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF3_8402
60 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF3_8403
61 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF3_8396
62 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_9765
63 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
750_4651
64 / 129
750_4663
65 / 129
750_4669
66 / 129
750_4680
67 / 129
750_4690
68 / 129
750_4687
69 / 129
750_4682
70 / 129
750_4738
71 / 129
750_4698
72 / 129
750_4709
73 / 129
750_4732
74 / 129
750_4729
75 / 129
750_4735
76 / 129
750_4724
77 / 129
750_4734
78 / 129
750_4742
79 / 129
750_4745
80 / 129
750_4797
81 / 129
750_4749
82 / 129
750_4752
83 / 129
750_4772
84 / 129
750_4787
85 / 129
750_4792
86 / 129
750_4806
87 / 129
750_4823
88 / 129
750_4809
89 / 129
BCGL6405
90 / 129
bcg
BCGL6367
91 / 129
bcg
BCGL6540
92 / 129
bcg
BCGL6690
93 / 129
bcg
BCGL6431
94 / 129
bcg
JN2_8346
95 / 129
BCGL6538
96 / 129
bcg
JN2_8301
97 / 129
BCGL6651
98 / 129
bcg
BCGL6636
99 / 129
bcg
BCGL6780
100 / 129
bcg
JN2_8608
101 / 129
JN2_8518
102 / 129
JN2_8460
103 / 129
RF1_0349
104 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
JPIX0808
105 / 129
JPIX0791
106 / 129
JPIX0784
107 / 129
RF1_0197
108 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RCI_3444
109 / 129
RCI_3333
110 / 129
RF1_0060
111 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_0049
112 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_0162
113 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_0322
114 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_0344
115 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_0324
116 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_0368
117 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_9373
118 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_0407
119 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_0383
120 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_0399
121 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_9947
122 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_9447
123 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_9423
124 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_9364
125 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_9451
126 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_9748
127 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_9571
128 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
RF1_9999
129 / 129
ROB FOLDY/ROB FOLDY
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The chants of Peru, Peru could be heard back to the capital of Lima, and for good reason. On this night Peru looked fit and ready for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Goals by Andre Carrillo and Edison Flores gave Peru, a.k.a. La Blanquirroja, a 2-0 victory over Croatia before a crowd of 46,893 mostly Peruvian fans at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. 

﻿The match had more intensity and physical play than most international friendlies. But this is a World Cup year and there's a chance these teams could meet again in the second round of the World Cup. 

With the Peru defense able to contain Croatia's offensive attack, any goal of their own was significant. 

So, two was a plus. 

Flores scored the clinching goal in the 47th minute after he collected the ball in front of the net after a Carrillo shot was deflected to his feet for the 2-0 lead. Peru coach Ricardo Gareca was pleased where his team stands as the World Cup draws near. "The games will all be loaded with first level players," Gareca said, "but we also have first level plyers." 

Between goals, Croatia had a opportunity to equal the score at one. A free kick from 23 yards out by midfielder Ivan Rakitic cut through the Peru wall and was stopped by keeper Carlos Caceda in front of the goal mouth. 

"Peru deserved to win," Croatia coach Dalic Zlatko said. "They were more aggressive. We started the game very badly and conceded two goals." 

Peru, who is ranked No. 11 in the world by FIFA, took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on Carrillo's goal. 

The Croatia match was the first of five international friendlies prior to its first World Cup group stage match against Denmark on June 16. 

Prior to heading to Russia, they will also face Iceland on Mar. 27, Scotland on May 29, Saudi Arabia on June 3 and Sweden on June 9. 

"We need to take lessons from this game," Zlatko said. "We didn't have enough possession and the game was very difficult for us. If we're not able to concentrate more, we'll have problems winning games." 

Croatia played the final 16 minute with the man advantage after Peru's Yoshimar Yotin was sent off with his second yellow card of the match. 

It's been 36 years since the fans of South American country had reason to be excited about the World Cup. Peru has competed in only four World Cups (1930, 70, 78 and 82). 

Croatia, ranked 19th in the world by FIFA, will play Mexico on Mar. 27, Brazil on June 3 and Senegal on June 8 for their final preparations for World Cup competition. 

The first group play match is June 16 against Nigeria.

Related Content

news

Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Hunter Long

The Dolphins made the former Boston College tight end the 81st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Miami Dolphins sign DB McCourty

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed defensive back Jason McCourty.
news

Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Liam Eichenberg

The Dolphins traded up to select the former Notre Dame offensive tackle with the 42nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tight end Jibri Blount and released safety Bobby McCain.
Advertising