Presented by

Practice 1: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Jul 26, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

There is plenty of action on the field at the Baptist Health Training Complex as the Dolphins take the field for 2023 training camp. Each day, we'll recap the on-field work through top plays and quotes from your Miami Dolphins.

Practice 1, July 26, 2023

Top Moment

Towering homeruns, three-pointers from the logo, long bombs for six – nothing excites the sports fan like a big play. The Dolphins offense produced countless explosives in 2022 and continued that theme in the first practice of 2023's camp.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sharp and decisive. The ball rarely touched the ground with No. 1 under center, hitting a crescendo when he dropped a gorgeous deep ball in the bucket to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Tagovailoa demonstrated proficiency in the offense by getting the ball out quickly, creating run-after-catch opportunities for his play makers. That's part of his maturation in Year 2 of Head Coach Mike McDaniel's system.

"Last year we put a lot on the quarterbacks in terms of how to communicate and being in charge of everything," McDaniel said about Tagovailoa. "He was literally speaking a foreign language and doing it at a pretty high level. This year, he owns the language."

After peppering accurate passes to the short and intermediate portions of the field, QB1 saw his chance to hit the big one. He didn't miss.

Waddle got out of the blocks like an F1 car at lights out, putting immediate pressure on the defense. Out of Tua's left hand before Waddle had chewed up 20 yards, the ball intersected with the star receiver 45 yards down the field.

Waddle got hands on the ball first before corralling a deflection, impressing standout safety Jevon Holland in the process, who dapped up his former draft classmate after the grab.

Top Quote:

That long completion was just one example of the talent gracing the Baptist Health Training Complex practice field. Eyes will be affixed to key players like cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Waddle when fans are in the stands for the first time Sunday.

What I’m pumped about is those four guys specifically are competitors that want to win in the worst way and want to be the best version of themselves. So what the gives you a chance to do is dictate the competitiveness of your entire team, but it’s also a burden because if you don’t come to play one day, it affects a lot of people. Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel

Last summer, Hill's talent and speed injected a different energy into Dolphins practice. With the defense getting a similar jolt in Ramsey, we got our first glimpse of all those proven talents matching up.

Howard was glued to Hill on a route coming back to the quarterback during team period. In vintage 'X' fashion, Howard drove back down the stem of the route and broke up the pass from Tagovailoa. The defensive sideline erupted, surrounded Howard to congratulate him after the stellar rep.

More Top Performers

Rookie cornerback Cam Smith had two pass breakups and forced a third incompletion during team drills. Going back to OTAs, his length stands out each day.

Running back Salvon Ahmed hit two explosives, one in the passing game and one as a runner. On both, he put his off hand into the air as if to celebrate running to daylight and six points.

Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma ate up yards in the short passing game. At Texas Tech, he was a run-after-catch maven and that skillset was on display today.

Dolphins fans are going to love getting a look at new linebacker David Long Jr. His read and react skills are as good as they come and we saw that today on a tag off behind the line of scrimmage.

Defensive tackles Raekwon Davis and Brandon Pili also made stops in the backfield against the run.

Social Roundup

For more analysis on Dolphins training camp, download the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield – available on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Related Content

news

Day 17 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp vs. Philadelphia Notebook

Day 1 of joint practices with the Eagles is in the books; we'll take a deep dive look at the play on the field

news

Day 16 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

The Dolphins returned to the field for an efficient practice ahead of the Eagles' Wednesday arrival and the return of fans in the practice stands

news

Day 15 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

Our final practice before the preseason game against the Raiders on Saturday is in the books – here are the takeaways

news

Day 14 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

Trading wins between the offense and defense in another hot and humid Dolphins training camp practice; a look at the big takeaways

news

Day 13 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

The Dolphins returned from Tampa and to the practice field for Day 13, a practice that was headlined by the defense, particularly in situational football

news

Day 12 From Tampa Bay - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

The last practice before game day was an exciting one as the Dolphins put on an aerial show and prevented the Bucs from doing the same

news

Day 11 From Tampa Bay - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

The Dolphins are on the road for their 2022 preseason opener Saturday in Tampa Bay but before that, a pair of practices with the Buccaneers; recapping Wednesday's action

news

Day 10 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

The Dolphins treated fans and season ticket members to an extended practice full of big plays from the offense and defense on day 10 of training camp 2022

news

Day 9 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

The fans at the Baptist Health Training Complex were treated to quite a show on Day 9 of Dolphins camp; here are the takeaways

news

Day 8 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

After a well-earned day off the Dolphins were back on the practice field as the defense came to play despite some big plays from the offense

news

Day 6 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

The pads are on as the Dolphins continue to prepare for the season with another electrifying practice full of big plays

Advertising