Practice 1: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Tagovailoa demonstrated proficiency in the offense by getting the ball out quickly, creating run-after-catch opportunities for his play makers. That's part of his maturation in Year 2 of Head Coach Mike McDaniel's system.

"Last year we put a lot on the quarterbacks in terms of how to communicate and being in charge of everything," McDaniel said about Tagovailoa. "He was literally speaking a foreign language and doing it at a pretty high level. This year, he owns the language."

After peppering accurate passes to the short and intermediate portions of the field, QB1 saw his chance to hit the big one. He didn't miss.

Waddle got out of the blocks like an F1 car at lights out, putting immediate pressure on the defense. Out of Tua's left hand before Waddle had chewed up 20 yards, the ball intersected with the star receiver 45 yards down the field.