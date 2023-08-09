Practice 11: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The next time you see the Miami Dolphins will be in an NFL football game. The matchup with the Falcons shifts across the street for a Friday affair under the lights at Hard Rock Stadium.
Before that, the recap from the 11th practice of Dolphins camp:
Practice 11, August 9, 2023
Top Moment
Practice ended with a walk-off touchdown. During the two-minute drill, quarterback Skylar Thompson attacked the line of scrimmage after getting off his spot, firing a line drive between two Falcons defenders into the end zone. The 40-yard throw had to be precise – and it was.
Even still, because of the anticipation required to beat the converging defense, rookie running back De'Von Achane laid out to secure a diving reception. He was promptly mobbed by his teammates in the end zone. Achane has enjoyed a steady progression as a playmaker in the Miami offense during his first camp.
Top Quote:
One of the many benefits of joint practices is the opportunity for the opposition to make plays. Having another outfit react to your attack provides a different level of tape study and correction than going against your own defense each day.
For us in the quarterback room, looking at it from the outside in, we didn’t have a gauge on what they were going to be running or what to expect. We had one day under our belt. And so the second day we did come out, there were things that we wanted to try. So when you do go into the game, should you try it again? Should you not try it? That’s at your discretion. I think it’s good because you learn so much from those things. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on taking advantage of joint practices
Tagovailoa had his share of touchdown throws throughout the two days. But it's the opportunity to correct the plays that didn't go Miami's way that will serve this team best in the long run.
More Top Performers
One of the top performers over the two days was wide receiver Robbie Chosen. He found the end zone two more times after a pair of visits to paydirt on Tuesday.
Verone McKinley had his second defensive touchdown in as many days. McKinley scooped and scored after cornerback Noah Igbinoghene ripped the ball out of the receiver's hands during Atlanta's two-minute drive. Igbinoghene has enjoyed arguably his best camp as a pro with a handful of plays on the football.
On the previous two-minute rep by Atlanta, linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips enacted the role of closers. Phillips picked up a sack that sent the Falcons offense scrambling back to the line for a quick snap. The ensuing play brought out the flag as Chubb's pass rush was thwarted only by a tripping penalty on Atlanta tackle Jake Matthews.
Keidron Smith joined the defensive scoring party when he stepped in front of a Logan Woodside pass. The return was good for 20 yards and six more points for the home team.
