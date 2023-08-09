Practice 11: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Verone McKinley had his second defensive touchdown in as many days. McKinley scooped and scored after cornerback Noah Igbinoghene ripped the ball out of the receiver's hands during Atlanta's two-minute drive. Igbinoghene has enjoyed arguably his best camp as a pro with a handful of plays on the football.

On the previous two-minute rep by Atlanta, linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips enacted the role of closers. Phillips picked up a sack that sent the Falcons offense scrambling back to the line for a quick snap. The ensuing play brought out the flag as Chubb's pass rush was thwarted only by a tripping penalty on Atlanta tackle Jake Matthews.