Practice 5: 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The theme of this Dolphins defense five days into camp hasn't just been the takeaways, but how the unit comes across those turnovers. Tipped passes seemingly always wind up in the hands of a defender, which is no accident. The Dolphins emphasize running to the football in walkthroughs and individual drills and it pays off in 11-on-11 work. Cornerback Ethan Bonner picked off his first pass of camp on a ball that was deflected by safety Major Burns.

Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and safety Louis Moore also forced fumbles on Monday.

The pass rush helped speed up the operation, too. Edges Chop Robinson, Cameron Goode and David Ojabo had two sacks each. Robinson continues to flash the power that comes with his added weight.

The Dolphins are back on the field Tuesday for another open practice, starting at 9:30 a.m. While admission and parking are free for all training camp practices, fans are encouraged to RSVP here or by visiting the 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp page in order to receive the latest attendance information, schedule updates, learn about exclusive giveaways and more. Learn more.