Practice 4: 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

"Just playing my coverage, man. I started off in a bunch motion to just a stack, so I get the comms from the safety," Johnson said of the play. "Obviously we're all on the same page and know what we're doing, so you know I cover the guy I'm supposed to cover and just make a play."

The concept of being on the same page has been a theme through four days of practice. Guard Jonah Savaiinaea is off to a hot start in his second season, helping pave the way for several big runs and a collective effort by the offensive line to generate a surge at the line of scrimmage.

"I think [Savaiinaea's] confidence is at an all-time high," Head Coach Jeff Hafley said. "I think he's learned from going through a really hard year. I think he's had a really good offseason. I think his mind is in a great spot, and he has played good football for three days, and all I want to do is him to believe in himself and continue to progress and tune out everything that happened last year."

Hafley's comments were reciprocated by Savaiinaea after practice.

"That guy is a leader, man," Savaiinaea said of Hafley. "Ever since he stepped foot into this building, just how he says things. How he approaches the building. Every time we're out there, we can see it how he approaches his job, day in and day out. But Haf has been that leader to me and to our group since he's ever stepped foot in the building."

The Dolphins hit a handful of big plays in the run game Sunday behind Savaiinaea and the offensive line. Running back De'Von Achane got free on the first play of the day, creating a one-on-one situation with safety Zayne Anderson, who tagged him off in the non-tackling practice. We've seen that scenario play out in games before and, more often than not, nobody can get Achane to the ground. He also caught three passes during team drills.

Running backs Jaylen Wright and Anthony Hankerson also had runs of 10-plus yards Sunday.

The defensive line made plays, too. Edge Josh Uche had two would-be sacks and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips flew into the backfield on the second play of practice. Edge Chop Robinson did a great job using power as a pass rusher, as he condensed the pocket several times.

Rookie inside linebacker Kyle Louis was all over the field. He was a menace on kickoff coverage and picked up a would-be tackle for loss and sack during team drills.

The Dolphins are back on the field Monday for the first padded practice of 2026. Monday's practice is open to the public, starting at 9:30 a.m. While admission and parking are free for all training camp practices, fans are encouraged to RSVP here or by visiting the 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp page in order to receive the latest attendance information, schedule updates, learn about exclusive giveaways and more. Learn more.