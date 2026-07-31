Transcript: G/T Kadyn Proctor Press Conference - July 31

How would you describe three days of training camp in Miami?

Kadyn Proctor: It's been pretty fun. Been pretty intense. We've been working, especially in the trenches going at it day in and day out, and I feel like we're definitely building off of each other right now. I feel really great going into this weekend and getting our bodies back right this next 48 hours so we're ready for practice again on Sunday.

How do you see NFL practices different from college, especially with Coach Hafley, who is working a lot of 11-on-11 team?

Kadyn Proctor: All I've been saying is these guys, they don't play around. They fast. They're physical, but it's really about the mental part. It's not way faster than college or anything like that. It's not like too overwhelming, but what these guys are doing with their technique, especially like Sieler, who's been doing this for a long time; I mean, it's good for me to go against him because I'm learning a lot. How to keep my head out in pass pro and not give him my arm because he's really good at grabbing the arm and pulling himself through, so that's what I've seen.

What did you learn on that last play?

Kadyn Proctor: Just got to stay engaged. That's the biggest thing. They dialed it up pretty well, the defense did and they won the competition, but that's all it's about – competition, having fun going out there. We can learn from that play. We'll get to it in the film room.

Is there any advice you've gotten from the other o-linemen about how to deal with this heat and just the general fitness down here in South Florida for the rest of the year?

Kadyn Proctor: I haven't really asked too much. I mean, coming from Bama, it's kind of similar. So I kind of know how to how to take care of that. It's all about the preparation before. If you're not prepared to come out here in the heat, then you're going to die, but whether it's electrolytes, Pedialyte, water, just chugging and chugging and chugging. Even if you have to wake up a little earlier just to start that hydration process, but it's really about the night before. You got to push it the night before.

What's that specific look like? How many gallons of water you drink?

Kadyn Proctor: I don't drink just water. Just water is not going to cut it for you. You've got to have a lot of sodium, too, so the Right Stuff packets, different things like that. But, I mean, gallons of liquid, two at least. For how big I am, it's got to be two.

You're not a pickle juice guy?

Kadyn Proctor: I love pickle juice, but I don't really cramp too much and that's kind of what they use that for.

Can you describe what it was like being there in the room when Aaron Brewer signed his contract extension?

Kadyn Proctor: It was a great experience for me, especially coming in here and seeing the guys before me that are really doing it big. He's an All-Pro type of guy. Just signed his contract. I'm proud of him and he deserves that. He's one of the best leaders that I could have around me right now, and I'm blessed to be in the room with him and blessed that he asked me to come in there. I feel like that's very special and that just kind of talks about the bond that we have.

Are there any tips you'd like to learn from either him or Pat Paul on the other side of you?

Kadyn Proctor: I would say just staying consistent like those guys, you don't really see them lose too, too much. Like they're out there doing their job, and in the film room, like you see their notebook, just notes and notes and notes on the film. The preparation that you have to put into this is what I've been seeing from them.

What has been the adjustment for you taking all the snaps at guard?

Kadyn Proctor: I would say everything's a little closer, so I got to get my hands up, get ready to go. I was a big clamper in college. I'm a big guy. Kind of letting guys – I wasn't too scared to let somebody get their hands on me because if I had my power hand, my right hand, and I got left hand outside on the shoulder tip, then that's kind of how I won my past pro reps, but now it's like, hey, I got to get a strike off. I got to get a strike off because everything's happening way quicker in there.

For the future likely at tackle, is this helping you?

Kadyn Proctor: I would say so. I mean, you got to be able to play all five positions and that's what I'm trying to do right now. Really just focusing on where I'm at right now and if I move out to tackle or whatever, so be it. I feel like I'll be ready for it. But for right now, it's guard. That's what I'm focused on.

How smooth would you say the transition to guard has been so far?

Kadyn Proctor: I feel like it's been pretty good. I feel like I've been taking it very serious. I'm out there. We're competing every day and if I'm not doing my one-eleventh, then nobody's going to get better. Like I got to push Sieler, too, even though I'm 21 years old, young or whatever, like I still have to push him. He has to get better, too. So I got to raise my level of play.

Does doubt ever creep in when a veteran does something and you're like, uh oh?

Kadyn Proctor: No, no.

Why is that?

Kadyn Proctor: It don't ever creep in because I know and I've experienced this since I was 17 years old. You let a bad play linger; it's going to keep going, keep going, keep going and you're not going to have the success that you want. So it's kind of putting it behind you. It's just like that last play, I lost. I know that. I can accept that I'm going to lose some reps, but it's about how you learn from it.

Is there a moment where you ask for more from a guy like Sieler? "Hey, can you give me ..."

Kadyn Proctor: You don't got to ask. You don't got to ask from him. (laughter) I mean, these guys are going full speed, I promise you. Like, you can tell that there's no BSing. There's no BSing this at all.

How excited are you for the pads to finally come on Monday?

Kadyn Proctor: Oh, very excited. As offensive linemen, we want the pads. It's easier for us to get up in there and grab. That's what we're trying to do, so it's going to be fun, physical. We're going to have some fun. It's going to be a lot of competition.

It looked like you guys opened up some holes in the running game today, some longer runs. What do you think you guys had working in the run blocking game today as a unit?

Kadyn Proctor: I would say just being focused in on the meetings and to the install that was going in today. But the biggest thing that I've learned is you have to get off the ball, using the snap count to your advantage. Maybe the bad reps that I have, I'm thinking too much and I'm not taking off the ball, and that gives them enough time to put their hands on me. I have to get first significant contact.

Does it kind of shock you a little bit when you got Patrick Paul and Aaron Brewer next to you? Two of the best athletes in the entire league in that position, does it wake you up a little bit when you see them out there?

Kadyn Proctor: Oh, it definitely raises the intensity because I know these guys are coming out there and giving it their all every play. And if I'm slacking, they're going to get on me, and I don't want to let anybody down.

Being the first draft pick of a new regime, do you take any pressure from that? How do you view that or do you embrace it?

Kadyn Proctor: I mean, draft pick is a draft pick, you know, whatever. I could not be playing right now, you know what I'm saying, if I'm not doing my job. I'm really just trying to come in here and do my job. I mean, the draft pick, that's out the way. There's a lot of undrafted guys out here that are working and working and they're trying to take my spot, so I'm just coming in here and focusing on all that.

Austin Jackson, another tackle who played a little bit of guard when he first got into the league, how have you picked his brain and what kind of advice has he given you about how to make that transition?