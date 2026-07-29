Transcript: RB De'Von Achane Press Conference - July 29

How was it getting back out here after minicamp and everything? Now it's training camp. Is it more significant now that it's training camp? Season's just six weeks away?

De'Von Achane: It was fun, getting out here with my brothers. Like you said, we were off a little bit, but like I said, it's always exciting to get back on the field, especially just to hurry up and build that connection with each other. And I feel like, you know, day one was a great start.

How did you spend your time off?

De'Von Achane: I had a lot of family time. I went on a couple cruises and I hung with the guys, of course, and just splitting between team and family.

Do you feel like you're able to play a little bit more freely this year?

De'Von Achane: I feel like that every year, for real, for real. Just the fact that this is my fourth year here so I kind of like know the playbook and that's not something I'm stressing about. So when I'm on the field, I'm clear mind.

How much do you think changes with Bobby Slowik running things versus when Mike McDaniel was here, as far as what they'll ask you to do and what type of plays you'll run?

De'Von Achane: Nothing much for real. The only thing is a different voice. They're not the same person, so he might call something else. I don't know what Mike would call because he's not here, but I mean, whatever they call, I'm going to run it.

Tell me about the 11-on-11s out there today because we saw you and Austin Jackson out there. We didn't see that in minicamp. Did it feel different? Did it feel more in sync? Did it feel more natural? Tell me about it.

De'Von Achane: Yeah, it most definitely felt natural. I said the same thing to Austin. I say, 'I ain't seen you in a little minute, about time you come out here' and just giving him jokes. But it felt good having the whole team out there, us as a whole out there on the field today.

How was the first day of training camp offense with you and Austin Jackson? I mean, very smooth?

De'Von Achane: Yeah, it smooth, it was fun, man. Just the energy out there, just the leaders and the captains, just everybody being healthy and being able to be out there, that's a blessing.

Have you ever been around a camp that starts with first drill is 11-on-11?

De'Von Achane: I mean, no, but that's fun though. That's good. I mean, no more 7-on-7, because the linebackers don't like that. They like to depend on the d-line. I always give them a hard time about that. But it's good playing 11-on-11 because that's what we go out there and play. I'd rather 11-on-11 anyway.

When you do 11-on-11 off the off the jump like that, is that to see where people are at? If everybody knows what they're doing and stuff, you think it's like a little test?

De'Von Achane: Probably. I like 11-on-11 because you know, you run the ball. You can't run the ball in 7-on-7. So I prefer that and I like the o-line being there. I like more realistic. So if it was up to me, I feel like doing 11-on-11 way better.

How did it look from the jump?

De'Von Achane: It was good man. Like you said, just first day, out for the first day, I feel like we were decent. I mean, I ain't feel like we took a step back, but like I said, first day, everybody just getting back together and I feel like tomorrow's going to be better.

Obviously another great year for you last year. Is there anything specific you dove into to improve in your game?

De'Von Achane: Everything. I try to get better every year in every aspect. Whatever they need me to do, I'm always ready to do it and making sure I'm here for my teammates as well.

So many changes for you personally, with so many people you played with in the last few years gone and all these skill players and quarterback and all that, how does that impact you?

De'Von Achane: It don't impact me at all. Like you said, new teammate and I'm a great guy. I'm easy to hang with and bond with. So like I said, I just make them feel as comfortable as possible and they can come to me about anything as far as like Malik (Willis) or anybody else that's new to the team. I always make sure that I ask them if they need something, even if they don't, just be there, be there for them.

So you feel you have to lead more because your status here as opposed to the new guys?

De'Von Achane: You could say that. Like I said, I probably – this is my fourth year here. Like I said, we've got a lot of new people around. So just get out there. I've been in the offense for a minute so good out there being a leader, helping people.

Along with all those new faces, how does it feel to kind of maybe set the tone for camp for all those new guys?

De'Von Achane: It's good. Like you said, they're coming in well. I know some people everywhere someplace else, but I mean, they're fitting right in. Like I said, we've been bonding over the offseason. So I mean, I see if it was our first day, everybody was looking at you like, 'who is that person?' But I feel like we all know each other well.

On if there are any hallmarks of the Bobby Slowik offense? I know that Hafley said he wants to run the ball more, but anything that distinguishes this offense under Bobby Slowik, do you think?

De'Von Achane: Like you said, that sounds good with me, running the ball more. I ain't got no problems with that. We want to mix it up a little bit. He do want to be more of a running team and I'm okay with that. But you know, we're going to kind of balance it out though.

You've had a couple of big seasons with big numbers. Is there a goal number that you have in mind this year that you'd love to get to?

De'Von Achane: I wouldn't say a goal number, but for sure, always everybody's going for the rushing yards, being No. 1, so whatever number that is, I mean, that's just the thing.

What do you think you have to do, you guys have to do as a team to achieve that goal as a team?

De'Von Achane: We've just got to play as one for real, make sure everybody doing their jobs. And as long as we know we can count on each other, then we'll be good.

I don't know if you pay attention to all these rankings, but ESPN had one about the running backs in the league from the GMs. You were No. 7. Is that a good spot for you? Do you think you should be higher or what do you think?

De'Von Achane: Of course I think I should be higher. But like you said, everybody got their own opinion. I mean, as long as I'm in the conversation, I'm cool with everybody opinion. Everybody's offense is different. Everybody got different skill sets. Somebody might like a big heavier back. Somebody might like a back like myself. But as long as I'm in the conversation, I'm cool.

Speaking of rankings, the team rankings and everybody had you at the bottom. Does that motivate? Do you guys pay attention? How do you react when you see nobody giving the Dolphins a chance?

De'Von Achane: I feel like, I mean, we're kind of used to that. I feel like we should pay more attention – don't pay no mind to that. I mean, if teams feel that way about us when they play us, they're going to be not taking us serious and if you're doing that, I mean, you got a long day for yourself.

I think you played at something like 32 or 34 possible games the past two years, and one of which I think you just held out because the season was a wrap, but how do you preserve your body and prepare it for that kind of workload, and how are you able to stay active so consistently for the team?

De'Von Achane: Just making sure that I'm in the training room, just not because I'm hurting; I'm trying to be in there before stuff starts messing with me, just being able to recover and sleep. And that's really it, man. Make sure you take care of your body and that's something that I pride myself in.

How quick is Malik Willis back there?

De'Von Achane: He quick, man. It's always good with a quarterback can make plays with his feet, so I feel like this year is going to be a little different and teams are going to have to worry about a lot.

I just mean like timing wise, like on all the stuff?

De'Von Achane: Yeah, after every handoff, he always asks me, 'was that okay, was that good?' I'm like, 'you're great, like I'm moving at your speed.' We're moving together and we're good.

You had mentioned energy earlier. There's a lot of different faces, who's the loudest out there? Who are the guys that are probably bringing it the most?

De'Von Achane: On defense, it's probably like JB (Jordyn Brooks), the linebackers. You know they're always talking trash to us and I'm talking trash back, and then it's like me and AB (Aaron Brewer), Pat Paul. The old faces probably. New guys, they ain't as loud right now because they're just trying to fit in, but once the first day over, I feel like second day be a lot better.

What's the punishment for back who puts the ball on the ground?