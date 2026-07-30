Transcript: WR Malik Washington Press Conference - July 30

How did you feel about the way things went for the offense today?

Malik Washington: I think obviously we're starting out. Everybody's been away for a little bit in the summer and stuff, so we're trying to come back together. We're trying to learn it all right now and just keep putting each day together. I think as we move on, obviously we'll progress and we'll get better, and I think today was a step towards that direction.

You were out there with Malik Willis in his offseason throwing sessions, right? How much do you value that or what did it add to the chemistry that you guys have?

Malik Washington: Yeah, I think that's huge. I think it's huge for him just to ask some of the guys to come out there and be with him, and we get some of that time to bond. Whether we're on the field or not, we're getting a chance to just get to know each other a little bit better, get to know each other's families and learn about each other. Then we get on the field and we get some timing down. We get some how do you run this route, how do you get out this break, so I think that time is invaluable and I think it will help us this year.

Could you break down what a normal day out there in Jacksonville look like for you guys?

Malik Washington: We actually had to drive like 30 minutes every single time to the field, so I wasn't happy about that. But we get up probably around like eight o'clock and we get out there, throw. We have some spotting sessions, and we'll run some routes and stuff like that, and then we'll go to a gym, we'll work out with Malik's trainers. We'll all just bond together. We'll grab some lunch after that. We'll spend some time together, maybe grab dinner. The World Cup was going on so we spent a lot of time just watching some soccer, like just getting closer and closer as a group.

What was the highlight for you of that experience?

Malik Washington: I mean, just the throwing sessions. I think coming off OTAs, we needed more just being on the same page, knowing how different guys get out of breaks because it's going to be different for each guy. I think my highlight of that was actually throwing and actually getting out on the field.

I saw you catch like a 20-yard pass over the middle today. Can you maybe tell me the value of opportunity for you?

Malik Washington: I think it's huge. I mean, just to be able to go down the field more and be more involved in the pass game this year and trying to take that step in my journey, I think that's huge and I think it'll be huge for the team. As you said, like it's opportunity based. So sometimes one practice I might not get that opportunity, one practice I might get that, but I think it'll continue to help me, my game and our team as a whole.

Is there one area maybe you wanted to focus on primarily this offseason of like, hey, I want to elevate this portion of my game?

Malik Washington: I felt like I can run routes and I think I just needed some time and some opportunity to be able to show that, and I think that's something I want to improve is becoming a true all-around receiver. I don't want to be known as the sweep guy or the special teams guy. I want to be known as a football player. So I think elevating that piece of my game, elevating my route running, elevating getting downfield and those downfield catches will be huge for me.

Have you all settled on the nickname yet? MW2?

Malik Washington: I say we go with the MW2. I think I like that.

We heard yesterday that Coach Hafley didn't really come in with a loud entrance and Jon-Eric Sullivan didn't come in with a loud entrance when they first got here. I notice you guys don't do the orange jersey stuff right now. Is there more of an emphasis on a unit right now, especially early on at camp?

Malik Washington: No, I think the emphasis is the team right now and it's us playing together. It's us pouring into each other. There's no need for any like rah rah; the excitement is just being able to come out here and practice against each other and continue to get better.

We heard Jeff Hafley say he's not a real big fan of 7-on-7 and it can build bad habits and timing's a little off. Like what are your thoughts on 7-on-7 versus just running full team?

Malik Washington: Yeah, 7-on-7 sometimes can be a little bit unrealistic, so I think us actually just playing football is the best way to get better at football. I like this, going out there and doing team.

You mentioned watching the World Cup games with the other guys. I saw you were also at the England game with Seydou Traore. How did you like that?

Malik Washington: Yeah, that was huge. It was unbelievable time and I really enjoyed it. Seydou was teaching me a little bit about England and everything, so for now, I'm an England fan.

I think we're going to talk to Jaylen Wright later today. What do you think he can do to bring his game and his contribution to the next level?

Malik Washington: I know Jaylen, I worked with him in the offseason. We obviously came in together. He works hard and he continues to work hard each offseason. He continues to do the things he needs to, and I don't want him to change. I think he needs to continue just being himself, continue bringing his best foot forward like all of us have and like all of us will. I think as long as he just stays on track, stays himself, he'll be just fine.

A lot of eyeballs are going to be on the receiver room obviously. You got a new receivers coach. What has Tyke Tolbert been for you guys the first few months and what is it like to maybe learn from a different coach?