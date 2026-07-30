Transcript: C Aaron Brewer Press Conference - July 30

One of the things I noticed is that you brought along some of the young guys with you (to your extension signing). Why did you do that and why was that important to you?

Aaron Brewer: Because in my position, I can't do nothing alone. It was a collective effort and also, they're young right now and just have them there to see the whole process and just keep them by my side, like they're my brothers right now. Right now and forever on. So I just felt it was special to have them there with me.

As a guy who came through as an undrafted player, what does it mean to you to get a contract like this?

Aaron Brewer: It's a blessing, man. Like just coming from where I came from, always in my head personally, like probably not the outside world, but I knew just where I was going to end up. This was always part of the plan so I'm just thankful. I thank God that I made it here and I just stayed the course, stuck to the plan.

I talked to Coach Hafley this morning about just the tone of practice, the differences in practice, but just watching you guys out there, a lot of high intensity reps, it looks like. Not chippiness but just a lot of intensity. Is that an accurate way to describe practice and what do you think about it in general?

Aaron Brewer: Oh, one thousand percent. You want to make practice as hard as it can be, and that's our goal, like going to practice this whole year, you want to be aggressive. You want to be intense. Like you want it to be uncomparable to the game. You want the game to be easy. And so when we're out there, we want to compete. We want to push each other, push it all the way to the edge, as close to the fighting as we can. And yeah, that's the energy this year.

Coach Hafley said that it's tough to evaluate the first couple days of training camp, but how do you self-evaluate where you are after just today?

Aaron Brewer: So yesterday was our first day and that's the floor, and so anything beneath that is we're going backwards. So every day we need to grow, need to get better and we're able to see from day before from today, are we improving or are we working backwards.

I feel like each year commands something different for the team leaders. How do you believe your leadership will evolve this year?

Aaron Brewer: Just trying to get everyone on the same path, like the same mentality I have, like just that same like aggressiveness. Just everything intentional, taking every play one play at a time. We're not worried about the game. You can only control one play. You're going to be where your feet at. And so trying to maximize each rep individually in itself, not worrying about the next play, not worrying about the last play, like making the best of each play while we're out there.

What do you think of the idea of you being one of these pillars that Jon-Eric Sullivan wanted to extend and wanted to keep around as one of those leaders?

Aaron Brewer: I'm thankful, man. It's a blessing and I'm just grateful that he believed in me on that level. Like that's the role I wanted to be in. That's the role I own. And so for him to believe me, to be in that same role, like it's an honor.

How do you see your role in trying to help Kadyn Proctor come along, and what have you seen from him so far?

Aaron Brewer: KP (Kadyn Proctor), he already, like he's got a lot of good qualities already. He's big, he's fast and he's aggressive. As an offensive lineman, that's what you want out of him. And so with him, I'm just trying to keep pushing him and just allow him to know like it's more and just have him, like not competing with what he see every day out here. Like it's more to the league, it's 32 teams and there's plenty of great defensive linemen out there. So I want him to be prepared for when he's going against the bottom of the bottle and the best of the best. I want him to be the best player he can be. I want him to be the No. 1 guard in the league. And so that's my goal. That's my attitude with him every day.

And on the other side, what do you think can you do for Jonah Savaiinaea to be where he's more comfortable on the right side?

Aaron Brewer: Same thing. I said in the spring like him on the right side, he looked way more comfortable. I've been with him all offseason. We've been up here working out together. So I've been seeing like how he been coming to work, his intentionality towards everything he's doing. And so I feel like it's the same thing with him. Anybody playing along with me, anybody on this team, anybody on offense with me, I want them to be the best in the league. And so that's what we're trying to push. We preach. I'm preaching it every day to him and trying to push each other every day to do that.

Can you feel like a cultural difference between this team compared to when you got here a few years ago?

Aaron Brewer: Yeah, you know, it's two different coaching styles and so it's definitely a different culture, and we just lean into whoever we bring into this building. Like they're coming in as more aggression and so we lean into his identity and what he wants this team to be.

How similar do you see the offense under Bobby Slowik as it was under Mike McDaniel previously?

Aaron Brewer: I'd say it's pretty similar. You know, him and Mike were working like hand in hand, close together last year. And so they kind of got that same philosophy a little bit, but they all got their own little things that they're different in and so it's very similar.

About how you guys all kind of stayed down here and had to grind down here all season, is that spoken? Is that unspoken amongst you guys? And what's the value of like, all of that extra time that you guys are working out together?

Aaron Brewer: I think it was like, it was kind of unspoken but spoken at the same time. Like we understand Pat's going in year three, Jonah is going into year two, A.J. (Austin Jackson) he's year seven with me; so we're trying to merge together. Like we want to be better, we want more. And so just sticking around, just growing that bond with each other. We're working out every day together, pushing each other, just continuing to grow that connection with each other. So I definitely believe it was definitely intentional.

You mentioned more a few times in this talk. What's more for you personally and for this offensive line?

Aaron Brewer: To be better than I was last year. There's always room to growth. I wasn't perfect. Ain't no such thing as perfect, but I'm chasing perfection. And so that's all I got to do. I try to be the No. 1 center in the league. We got to try to be the No. 1 rushing offense in the league. No. 1 passing offense. No. 1 offense as a whole. I'm trying to go first-team All-Pro. I want everybody else to go first-team All-Pro. Pro Bowl, Protector of the Year. Like those are the top of the top and so that's what we're striving for.

Looking at you guys out there doing 11-on-11s and no 7-on-7, Hafley was saying today he doesn't like 7-on-7s. It doesn't include the linemen. He likes real football. Tell me about the mentality that 11-on-11 sets instead of 7-on-7.

Aaron Brewer: That's just real-life football. We're not out here playing flag football. Like when you go to game day, it's 11-on-11, not 7-on-7. So I feel like it's more work. It translates from practice to the game, and that's what we're trying to do.

As the day went on it seemed like more sim pressures, more bringing the blitz and just kind of giving you guys a lot to process up front when you're tired and it's hot out there. How much value does that mental strain add for an offensive lineman when you go through that?

Aaron Brewer: It's the same thing like when you're working out. Like when you're working out, you're building your muscles, and so when you get a bunch of different looks, a bunch of different sims, a bunch of different blitzes; that build your mental muscle. You have to see different things and you're able to like, even when you're tired, process things faster and more clearly.

You've been with Austin Jackson for the last two years. What have you seen him go through just trying to stay healthy and trying to shed that injury-prone label?

Aaron Brewer: Just staying on top of it. Just a bunch of PT work, taking care of the body, trying different things to just stay healthy. You know what I'm saying? Like it's so much different recovery things you can do out here, and so I see him just really pointing to himself, pointing to his body and trying to be the best version of him.

How important is he to this line's success?