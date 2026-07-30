Transcript: RB Jaylen Wright Press Conference - July 30

Coach Hafley said today that he thinks that your skill set aligns with what the team wants to do. What do you think about that and what ways do you think he's right?

Jaylen Wright: I agree. I mean, I'm happy to hear that. That's good news. But, you know, just come here to work, day by day, taking this thing one day at a time. You know what I mean? Just keeping God in front of me and just letting this thing go.

What's the mindset just going into year three? Obviously, you probably haven't had as much success as you want. How do you get the success that you want in year three?

Jaylen Wright: Control what I can control. Continue to work and be the guy I am. Just trust trusting God, that's my main thing. You know what I mean? Just being confident.

How was your offseason? Was there anything specific you wanted to add to your game, maybe work on?

Jaylen Wright: Offseason was great. Strengthening, pass catching, just moving, agility, everything. I've been working on everything, it's nothing new. I've always been working.

Saw you catching a bunch of kick returns today. How does returning kicks translate or does it at all to playing running back in terms of maybe slowing things down for you?

Jaylen Wright: It's just like really running inside zone. One gap closes, you see the next one bounce to the next one. I feel like my skill set is good for kick return. I haven't done a lot of reps, even in college, I hadn't done it, but just me being back there and me seeing it and getting a feel for it, I like being back there.

On an offense that so clearly wants to run the ball more than years past, does that give you more optimism for opportunities than maybe your first two years in the league?

Jaylen Wright: Oh, for sure. Running that rock is very important, it's crucial. I'm happy that this coaching staff has really invested into the o-line a lot. Got more players, these guys, I trust those guys up front. I'm ready to go to work and go to war with them.

I think it was Kadyn Proctor who said that he believes "we're going to run the blank out of the ball." What do you think when you hear that? Do you get a similar sense around here?

Jaylen Wright: I agree, 100%. I love being behind those boys. I love those boys to death and I'm nothing without them, just like I'm nothing without God. I'm very happy to work with them boys. And like I said, I'm ready to go to war with them.

Specifically the left side of the line, what's it like to have a massive duo like Pat Paul and Kadyn Proctor on that same side?

Jaylen Wright: It's great. Them boys be moving, they be moving. Big boys to run behind, they big and athletic, Pat Paul and Kadyn. Kadyn, I feel like he's going to be a wonderful, wonderful athlete. He has a long career ahead of him, so does Pat Paul. So I'm just happy to work with those boys day by day.

Is it hard to kind of see around them? I feel like it might be an eclipse situation.

Jaylen Wright: Not really. I mean, it's just really like pressing the blocks. I use them as like my shield, you know what I mean? I love to be behind those big boys.

You talked about the investment in the o-line from the coaching staff. You guys faced obviously the defensive line all day in practice. Anyone in particular that's impressed you from the defensive line so far?

Jaylen Wright: Chop Robinson. Chop Robinson's really good. Jordan Phillips, he's a problem. Zach Sieler, all them boys. Them boys come to work every day. We get each other better every day, so all them boys are.

What do you think about Josh Uche coming in as a veteran? Having a year like 2022 with the Patriots and then not the biggest statistical output in the last couple of years, what have you seen from him?

Jaylen Wright: He's great, great player. Great player. Comes to work every day, day by day. I'm happy to work with these guys day by day, it's a blessing.

Tell me about being patient as a reserve running back when you get in there, do you feel the need to try to house it to look good on film? Or do you think if I just do what I need to do, Coach will notice that and I'll get more playing time? Tell me about that.

Jaylen Wright: That's a great question. Last year, my biggest thing, and exactly what you said it was when I got in the game, it was, 'I gotta do this. I gotta make a play,' this, that and the third, and that's not good. Take what they're giving you. Take the little runs. The big runs will come. That's how I had to mature my mind about the game. Like I said, control what I can control. I'll be ready when the opportunity is coming and those big runs come. You know it's gonna happen and I'm gonna go all the way to the house with it.

There's a bunch of new guys in the tight end room, some new skill guys, kind of guys blocking on the edge and then obviously we talked about the investments in the o-line. Is that like a transition to kind of get a feel for their body posture and how they kind of fit up on blocks and how you guys are trying to work through that?

Jayen Wright: For sure. We got new tight ends, new fullbacks. Alec Ingold is a great player. Alec Ingold wherever Alec was that's, nine times out of 10, where the run was going to hit. We got a new guy, 'Herm,' (DJ Herman) he's a rookie. I see a lot of potential in him. I see Alec in him kind of, like his mindset, skill set. Just how he goes about his day, he's a pro already. Just those guys, it's just repetition, just to get the feel of running with them just day by day. Like I said, day by day, it's gonna all come together. We got to gel together, especially when we put pads on going to gel together and it's going to be great.

What has motivated you throughout your football career so far? And how do you think that's going to translate to practice and then leading up to the season?

Jaylen Wright: Just seeing guys be successful, like guys in front of me. Like De'Von (Achane), just how successful he is on the field, the type of athlete he is. Just me watching him, how he goes about his business, how he's intentional with every rep. Then after that, he put two, three great years together and he got what he wanted. He's financially stable to provide for his family and his child and his life. It's great to be able to see that and experience it.

When you see a guy like De'Von Achane get paid, see someone like Jordyn Brooks and Aaron Brewer get paid, just what sort of message does that send to the locker room and to yourself?

Jaylen Wright: The message that it sends is that if we do the right thing day by day, these guys are going to invest in us. If we show that – Coach talks a lot about trust. If we show that they can trust us, that they can trust us just to make plays and do what we got to do, be on all our assignments day by day, that could come up for, me as well. I'm happy to see those guys. They're setting that path for us, the guys behind them, and I'm very happy for them.

In what way do you feel like you've grown the most since entering the league?

Jaylen Wright: Mentally. I feel like I've grown the most mentally not as far as like physically. Physically I feel like I had it, but it's just mental. The mental part was really hard for me. Just knowing how the game goes. Just knowing the league, it's a lot of stuff you can't control in this league. It's just a mental thing, just being too hard on myself and not having the confidence that I used to have. I just let it all go, let all the worry go, and now I'm just playing football. It's just great.

How were you able to let that go? What was that process like?