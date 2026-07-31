Practice 3: 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Games are often won and lost on big plays in the NFL. The theme of Dolphins training camp 2026, through three days, has been the big play. Whether it's the explosive run on offense or a takeaway on defense, the emphasis on core beliefs continues to show up on the practice field.
"Whatever you emphasize, you're going to get out there," safety Dante Trader Jr. said. "We have a standard out in the meeting room, we're going to run if we don't get takeaways. We're going to emphasize it every day."
The Dolphins defense produced two interceptions on Friday, including a deflected pass that wound up in cornerback Alex Austin's hands. Dolphins practices have been heavy on individual work with a focus on fundamentals. The players are taught to always pursue the ball. Running to the football has allowed them to capitalize on several deflected passes.
"When you're there, the ball has to lift, tips and overthrows," Trader Jr. said. "That's what you're seeing. You're seeing competitive over routes, dig routes. So, the instincts and the guys' playmaking abilities are showing through the roof."
Inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks also filled up the stat sheet Friday. He recorded a pair of pass breakups and two tackles for loss. Fittingly, Brooks spent much of his offseason training with Trader Jr.
"Wherever Jordyn Brooks was, I was," Trader Jr. said. "I was over at his house every day. We're doing two-a-days, we're training. We had a plan for everything in our game, our techniques, our run fits, our strike and our shed and pulls. When we make plays, we laugh now. It's like, 'We've been working on that.'"
The offense scored a handful of touchdowns on a red-zone-heavy day. Running back Jaylen Wright hit a big hole opened by rookie offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor and center Aaron Brewer for a 25-yard touchdown gallop. Running backs Ollie Gordon II and Donovan Edwards also ran touchdowns in from 10 yards out.
Proctor, Miami's first pick in this year's draft, is quickly learning the NFL ropes and what is asked of him playing alongside Brewer and tackle Patrick Paul.
"Just being focused in on the meetings and the install that was going in today," Proctor said. "But the biggest thing that I've learned is you have to get off the ball, using the snap count to your advantage."
Quarterback Malik Willis joined in on the rushing touchdown barrage with a 10-yard scamper of his own. He also threw a pair of touchdowns, both touch passes into the corner of the end zone. Tight end Ben Sims pulled one down while rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas secured the other with an impressive one-handed grab.
Douglas caught three passes on the day. In addition to the touchdown, he caught a well-placed back-shoulder throw from Willis that went for a 30-yard touchdown and another contested catch over the middle on a bullet from Willis.
The day concluded with defensive linemen Kenneth Grant and Zach Sieler meeting at Willis for a sack. The entire defense swarmed them to celebrate the final play of a competitive day.
Training camp will open to fans starting Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Baptist Health Training Complex with practice starting at 9:30 a.m. While admission and parking are free for all training camp practices, fans are encouraged to RSVP here or by visiting the 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp page in order to receive the latest attendance information, schedule updates, learn about exclusive giveaways and more. Learn more.
For more coverage from camp, download the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield, available wherever you get your podcasts.
2026 Training Camp presented by Baptist Health
Miami Dolphins Training Camp is here, and everyone's invited to watch the work. Admission and parking are free and open to all fans. RSVP for schedule updates, daily giveaways, and everything you need to plan your visit.