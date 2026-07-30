Practice 2: 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Change is apparent two days into Dolphins training camp. That's common for a team with a new general manager, head coach and quarterback, but the look and feel of these Miami Dolphins are already beginning to reflect those in charge.
Head Coach Jeff Hafley wants a smart, tough football team that plays hard, plays together and is situationally aware. In pursuing that vision, he's developed a month-long practice plan to cultivate the results the Dolphins seek.
"I think the only thing you can rely on when things get hard are your fundamentals and your technique," Hafley said. "Big in teaching part to whole, right? So, you teach the part, you teach the techniques within the scheme and individual…we need to kind of sharpen the axe before we try to cut the tree down."
There were drops, turnovers and penalties on the second day of practice, but it's all part of the growth process. Within the ebbs and flows of the day's work, the Dolphins found running lanes, continued to make progress with a large rookie class, and above all, were competitive on a rep-by-rep basis.
"You want to make practice as hard as it can be, and that's our goal, like going to practice this whole year, you want to be aggressive," center Aaron Brewer said. "You want to be intense. You want the game to be easy. We want to push each other, push it all the way to the edge, as close to the fighting as we can. And yeah, that's the energy this year."
Brewer and the offensive line led the charge for a strong day running the ball. Second-year running back Ollie Gordon II galloped down the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown behind a well-executed combination block from left tackle Patrick Paul and rookie offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor. Brewer, Proctor and guard Jonah Savaiinaea did their part to create lanes in the inside running game, complementing the outside ground game.
The defense scored wins as well. Rookie inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez punched the ball out of running back De'Von Achane's hands for a forced fumble. Rodriguez has now had a forced fumble and two pass breakups through two days of his first NFL training camp. Fellow rookie cornerback Chris Johnson closed down a run by Gordon II and forced a fumble of his own.
The defense also produced three interceptions. Safety Zayne Anderson and cornerback A.J. Green III picked off deflected passes, while inside linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. matched tight end Greg Dulcich on a route up the sideline and secured a pick.
The passing game was hit-or-miss Thursday, but one thing was evident: the arm talent of Malik Willis. The new Dolphins quarterback threw multiple passes that showcased rare ability.
On one play against an all-out blitz, Willis faded back and dropped a 40-yard pass in the bucket to wide receiver Tutu Atwell. Earlier in the day, Willis escaped pressure, moving to his left and firing a line drive 25 yards downfield to wide receiver Malik Washington.
"When I look at a player, is Malik going to be where he is in five weeks? No, I thought some periods Malik looked really good," Hafley said. "The others, he looked rusty. Just like every other player. It's going to be really hard to assess anybody in these first couple of practices. I think the key to everything is going to be consistency over time."
The Dolphins are back on the field Friday. Training camp will open to fans starting Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While admission and parking are free for all training camp practices, fans are encouraged to RSVP here or by visiting the 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp page in order to receive the latest attendance information, schedule updates, learn about exclusive giveaways and more. Learn more.
For more coverage from camp, download the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield, available wherever you get your podcasts.
2026 Training Camp presented by Baptist Health
Miami Dolphins Training Camp is here, and everyone's invited to watch the work. Admission and parking are free and open to all fans. RSVP for schedule updates, daily giveaways, and everything you need to plan your visit.