Practice 6: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Top Moment

The last period of practice saw the offense take to their sideline and the defense to its own for a tamed-down version of a scrimmage. Rather than returning the football to the same spot play-after-play, the offense was permitted to move the ball and sustain a drive. After quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took the offense into the red zone with throws of 30-plus to fullback Alec Ingold, and 20-plus to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Mike White came in and directed the next unit inside the five-yard-line.

Then, it was Skylar Thompson's turn. He handed the ball to rookie running back Chris Brooks, who created his own lane across the goal line for six.

Next, the field flipped and the offense began the next series from inside its own five-yard-line. Thompson again handed to Brooks who found a crease with several space-clearing blocks, and it was off to the races. Brooks took the football 95-yards-plus as the entire offense came off the sideline and followed him down the field.

At the front of the charge was QB1.