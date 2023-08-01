Practice 6: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

One week of work is in the books as the players head into a much-deserved day off on Wednesday. Indoors or outside, the Dolphins put their best foot forward for a great day of work on Tuesday. Here are the highlights:
Practice 6, August 1, 2023
Top Moment
The last period of practice saw the offense take to their sideline and the defense to its own for a tamed-down version of a scrimmage. Rather than returning the football to the same spot play-after-play, the offense was permitted to move the ball and sustain a drive. After quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took the offense into the red zone with throws of 30-plus to fullback Alec Ingold, and 20-plus to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Mike White came in and directed the next unit inside the five-yard-line.
Then, it was Skylar Thompson's turn. He handed the ball to rookie running back Chris Brooks, who created his own lane across the goal line for six.
Next, the field flipped and the offense began the next series from inside its own five-yard-line. Thompson again handed to Brooks who found a crease with several space-clearing blocks, and it was off to the races. Brooks took the football 95-yards-plus as the entire offense came off the sideline and followed him down the field.
At the front of the charge was QB1.
"That was awesome," Tagovailoa said. "He was running fast… I was excited."
Top Quote:
Linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb have found production each day in a varying facets of the game. Setting strong edges against the run, winning the arc as pass rushers and getting hands on passes at the line, you might not find a more productive pair through six days.
Phillips' on-field accomplishments get the headlines, but what he does in the community is even more important. Phillips is back for his second year on the Dolphins Challenge Cancer board. The event is scheduled for February 24, 2023 and registration opened today.
I’ve had several family members both die and be affected by cancer. So for me, it was important to join the board. I think it is a great initiative. To be able to represent my team and show what the Dolphins do as a community and the efforts that we make, it was just important for me to do. It’s really the least I can do, honestly. Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips on joining the board of the DCC
More Top Performers
It was a solid day for the offensive line creating clean pockets and lanes for the backs. Kendall Lamm looked the part and Liam Eichenberg rolled over a strong showing in one-on-ones into the team period.
Jevon Holland was in the orange jersey as he continues to make plays both in coverage, but also coming from depth to support against the run game.
Channing Tindall did his best David Long Jr. impression Tuesday. The two linebackers showcased their diagnose-and-chase skills with speed to burn stretching out runs to the perimeter.
