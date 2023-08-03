Practice 7: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Top Moment

Throw a dart in the running back room and you're likely to hit a player who flashed Thursday. Rookie De'Von Achane had the biggest gain of the day with a 30-yard gallop running wide. Achane's vision, feel and ability to press inside helped him gain the angle, then open up his 4.2 speed to the perimeter.

Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks both found the end zone in red zone work while Raheem Mostert continues to weave his way through traffic on multiple runs per day. After practice, he explained the importance of continuity in the room, but also the jolt that the rookie third-round pick has given the offense.