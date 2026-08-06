Practice 7: 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Inclement weather on Thursday provided Head Coach Jeff Hafley and the Miami Dolphins with an opportunity to adapt and overcome. Lightning moved practice to the indoor facility, then back outside when the weather cleared. Those changes, however, left the players unfazed.

The offensive line went through a typical individual period inside the field house. Each day, those individual periods serve as buildup to the 11-on-11 portion of practice. Hafley often speaks of part-to-whole teaching, which was on display with the offensive front Thursday in Miami Gardens.

It starts at center with Aaron Brewer. A Protector of the Year Award finalist and second-team All-Pro selection, Brewer's work inside has a ripple effect on the guard play that flanks him. His quickness off the ball seals gaps on combination blocks and provides a slingshot effect for those guards to climb to the linebackers, creating lanes downfield.

"Anybody playing along with me, anybody on this team, anybody on offense with me, I want them to be the best in the league," Brewer said earlier in camp. "And so that's what we're trying to push. We preach. I'm preaching it every day to him and trying to push each other every day to do that."

That work carried over into 11-on-11 when running backs De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II each found space on a handful of chunk gains. Wright popped two runs with conviction to press the line of scrimmage, then hit the second level of the defense without decelerating.

Rookie inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez had seen enough of the explosives in the ground game and stopped two runs in three plays. First, he defeated a block and stacked up a run by Wright. Then, he timed up a snap, shot the gap and flew in for a tackle for loss on Gordon II.

It was the effort of the rookie that stood out early in practice. When quarterback Malik Willis took a deep shot to wide receiver Malik Washington, Rodriguez was in coverage 50 yards down the field, the type of hustle and instincts this team covets.

The defense picked off two passes on Thursday. First, it was linebacker Willie Gay Jr., falling deep into coverage along the sideline. He tipped and then corralled a pass from quarterback Mark Gronowski. Rookie safety Louis Moore also picked off Gronowski near the end of practice.

Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert caught a 30-yard back-shoulder pass from quarterback Quinn Ewers for the biggest play of the day in the passing game.

The Dolphins are back on the field Friday for another open practice, starting at 9:30 a.m. While admission and parking are free for all training camp practices, fans are encouraged to RSVP here or by visiting the 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp page in order to receive the latest attendance information, schedule updates, learn about exclusive giveaways and more. Learn more.