Miami Dolphins Academy Fall Donation Presented by Baptist Health Delivers Equipment to Royal Palm Beach High School Tackle Football Program

Miami Dolphins Academy hosted its third Fall Donation presented by Baptist Health on Tuesday, Sept. 15, delivering football equipment to Royal Palm Beach High School. The donation included tackle sleds, a tackle wheel, agiles, power drinkers, new cleats, footballs, pads and more to help better the Wildcats' tackle football program.

Royal Palm Beach High School joins Boca Raton High School and Miami Sunset Senior High School as this fall's program recipients, following deliveries on Aug. 25 and Sept. 1. Each donation is designed to give high school programs the training tools they need to develop their athletes both on and off the field.

The delivery was a surprise for the Wildcats. Players were called outside by their coaches and found a Miami Dolphins truck waiting for them, loaded with new equipment. The team spent time unloading the gear and celebrating ahead of their practice. They were joined by Miami Dolphins alumnus James McKnight.

The Miami Dolphins Academy Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health are part of a continuous effort to support, celebrate and empower student athletes in the South Florida community. The donations work to provide programs with adequate athletic gear and training equipment to elevate performance and promote injury prevention. Through its partnership with Baptist Health, Miami Dolphins Academy continues to invest in the safety and success of local high school football programs across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.