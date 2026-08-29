Miami Dolphins Impact More Than 4500 Athletes and Coaches During Summer Events

June kicked off with a month-long Girls Flag Summer League presented by Space Coast Credit Union (SCCU) hosted at the Baptist Health Training Complex, where student-athletes were invited to participate in the competitive season, which led to the playoffs and championship event. From June 9 through July 8, nearly 600 high school student-athletes from across South Florida took part in the league focused on athletic growth and development. The River Sharks won the Girls Flag Football Championship with Summer Set Apex finishing runner-up.