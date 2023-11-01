Miami Dolphins Host First Annual Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Day of Service

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins, joined by local officials, community partners, minority restaurant partners, local media and members of the South Florida community, hosted the first annual Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Day of Service on Monday, Oct. 30, to celebrate the life and legacy of the organization's late Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs.

More than 330 volunteers, including Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Dolphins and Miami Open staff, spent the day serving 900 hours across nine community projects in South Florida on what would have been Jenkins' 49th birthday. In total, more than 22,000 members of the local community were impacted through these projects throughout Miami Dade and Broward counties.

"Jason was a unifier of people, and he dedicated his life to bringing people in South Florida together through service and the power of football," said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman, President and CEO and Managing Partner of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Tom Garfinkel. "We are proud to continue to honor Jason's legacy and carry on his impact by serving the South Florida community he loved so much. Thank you to the local officials, media members, Football UNITES™ community partners and members of the organizations who joined us to celebrate and remember our friend Jason. We miss him dearly, but his legacy will continue to live on and inspire us to make a positive impact in South Florida and beyond."

Jason Jenkins dedicated himself to serving the Miami Dolphins and South Florida community for 14 years. Beginning in 2015, Jenkins served as Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs and oversaw the organization's front-facing brands, including marketing, public relations, social media and community efforts for the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Open and Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. During his tenure, he led the charge for various community initiatives including the Junior Dolphins youth football program, the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program, the Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ program and was an influential part of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer. Jenkins created community programming that served as a model for the NFL, most notably his social justice initiatives and Football UNITES™, whose mission is to unite groups of different races, genders, sexual orientations, identities, abilities and faith around the power of football. Jenkins passed unexpectedly in August 2022, leaving behind an incomparable legacy of impact in South Florida. On the one-year anniversary of his passing in August 2023, the Miami Dolphins announced the Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Day of Service, to be held annually on his birthday as a way to celebrate his life and carry on his impact.

Community service projects held by the Miami Dolphins on Monday, Oct. 30, included: