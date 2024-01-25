One Month to Go… Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Exciting Updates in Preparation for DCC XIV

Jan 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Today, the Miami Dolphins announced exciting updates for the upcoming Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIV (DCC XIV) as the organization counts down the days until the signature event on Saturday, February 24, 2024. In its fourteenth year, the DCC will be moving event festivities to the Miami International Autodrome (MIA) Paddock Club building at Hard Rock Stadium with a series of updates to elevate the participant and fan experience, including a post-event concert headlined by 10-time Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan.

After a record-breaking year with $10.5 million raised for cancer research in 2023, the DCC will integrate the MIA facilities that include the Paddock garages, the start/finish line of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, and the Paddock Club to elevate the overall event experience which will provide more shaded and air-conditioned areas for participants throughout the festival. All participants will have the opportunity to enjoy an elevated food experience on the MIA Paddock Club rooftop along with a Kid Zone with activities for the whole family.

Those who surpass a fundraising goal of $3,000 will have the opportunity to partake in the Heavy Hitter experience presented by Berkowitz Pollack Brant & Provenance Wealth Advisors on the mezzanine level in the VIP Paddock Club, featuring an all-inclusive food and beverage offering in a premium air-conditioned space. Corporate teams partaking in the event's rides will be hosted in the Corporate Team Village presented by Paycor located in the MIA Paddock garages, where Formula 1 drivers and their race cars are housed during their week in Miami for the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

DCC XIV will bring a fresh take to its previous bike rides with new ride distances – named in honor of Miami Dolphins players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame – including the 13-mile Dan Marino ride presented by Aetna, the 39-mile Larry Csonka ride presented by Robins and Morton, the 54-mile Zach Thomas ride and the 99-mile Jason Taylor ride. The DCC 5K presented by Amazon will also return, giving run/walk participants the opportunity to circle the full MIA racetrack.

Riders will begin and end their journey at the MIA racetrack's start/finish line, while supporters and fans can cheer on riders from the Mad Dog Cheer Zone adjacent to the Finish Line presented by AutoNation. The new rides will be accompanied with a new adjusted event timeline in order for participants to have a more inclusive finish line experience, culminating at the post event celebration featuring 10-time Grammy Award winner and recording artist Chaka Khan.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation's health impact area and has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL. The DCC's purpose is to improve people's lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System. Since its inception, the DCC has raised more than $64 million, donating 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester. For more information, visit www.rideDCC.com.

