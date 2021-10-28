PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Presents $6.3M Contribution in Support of Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Oct 28, 2021 at 10:15 AM
MIAMI DOLPHINS

Miami Gardens, FL, - The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) presented a record breaking $6.3M contribution in support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System, during an on-field halftime celebration as the Miami Dolphins took on the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 24.

"I want to thank Stephen Ross, Tom Garfinkel and the entire Dolphins organization for helping to bring a focus on the importance of cancer research to the health of our community," Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Director Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., said. "The team's presentation of a $6.3M check from the DCC as well as the Dolphins' $75M commitment to Sylvester, exemplifies our shared vision of making breakthroughs in cancer prevention, cancer treatments and in curing more patients."

As the official NFL Crucial Catch game of the season, Dolphins vs. Falcons presented by Sylvester included a series of game-day initiatives to raise awareness and drive fundraising for the DCC, the Dolphins' year-round initiative to support the lives of those impacted by cancer at Sylvester. During the first, second and third quarter, the Dolphins featured an in-game stationary spin bike to bring awareness to the fundraising mission of the DCC with participation from Break the Cycle Founder Maurice Hanks, Sylvester Firefighter Cancer Initiative Founding Director Dr. Erin Kobetz and Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations Nat Moore.  At halftime, the team celebrated 50 firefighters leading the fight against cancer from the DCC's Firefighter Cancer Initiative and concluded with a check presentation from the DCC to Sylvester of the $6.3M dollars raised during DCC XI.

Following a $75M commitment to Sylvester in November 2020, the Dolphins hosted the DCC XI as the first event to take place both virtually and in-person gaining the support of more than 3,390 participants on Saturday, April 10, 2021. The event raised a record breaking $6.3M bringing the initiative's eleven-year total to more than $45.5M. The organization is scheduled to host DCC XII on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation's health impact area and has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL. The DCC's purpose is to improve people's lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. For more information, visit www.DolphinsChallengeCancer.com.

