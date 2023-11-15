Miami Dolphins Host Thanksgiving Dinner for more than 300 at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins hosted more than 300 people from the local South Florida community for a Thanksgiving Dinner at Hard Rock Stadium's Miami Grand Prix Paddock Club on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving week, Miami Dolphins players Justin Bethel, Ethan Bonner, Chris Brooks, Bradley Chubb, Chase Claypool, Blake Ferguson, Jake Funk, Ryan Hayes, Julian Hill, Jevon Holland, David Long Jr., Raheem Mostert, Nik Needham, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Brandon Pili, Skylar Thompson, Zeke Vandenburgh, Alama Uluave, and Cedrick Wilson Jr. joined Dolphins staff and cheerleaders on their off day to host local families from more than 50 organizations including Football UNITES™ partners, the City of Miami Gardens partners and local faith organizations for the team's annual Thanksgiving event.

The team served guests prepared ham and turkey with traditional Thanksgiving sides including mac and cheese, yams, green beans and corn bread from Troy's Barbeque as well as dessert cupcakes from Sugarbud, both members of the Miami Dolphins Minority Restaurant Program presented by Amazon. After serving guests, Dolphins players engaged with participants as they enjoyed their meals and took part in Thanksgiving themed crafts, a 360° photo booth and cookie decorating.

At the conclusion of the event, Dolphins players surprised families with a turkey and nonperishable food items from Goya to take home for Thanksgiving Day.

"We are proud to continue the Dolphins' long-held tradition of bringing people together around the Thanksgiving holiday, while supporting those who may be experiencing food insecurity or financial strain and positively impacting the South Florida community," Miami Dolphins Vice President of Community Affairs Kim Miller said. "We believe every family should have the opportunity to gather over a great meal, especially on Thanksgiving. With the incredible support of our players, staff and Football UNITES™ community partners, we are grateful to be able to provide that opportunity as we kick off the holiday season together."