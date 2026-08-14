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Miami Dolphins players support local students through backpack giveaways

Aug 14, 2026 at 01:23 PM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

Miami Dolphins players handed out backpacks and school supplies to over 150 students from the South Florida community at Training Camp practices at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Players also signed autographs and took photos with students, providing them with a final highlight of summer before heading back to classes.

On Monday, Aug. 3, ILB Jordyn Brooks met with the Urban League of Broward County to kick off the week of backpack giveaways. The All-Pro linebacker was joined by teammates Jacob Rodriguez, Tyrel Dodson and Willie Gay Jr., adding to the excitement.

The following day, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, DL Jordan Phillips partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Lauderhill to hand out backpacks. The second-year player spent time with students beside fellow DLs Kenneth Grant, Zeek Biggers, Alex Huntley, Matthew Butler and RB Ollie Gordon II.

On Friday, Aug. 7, RB De'Von Achane teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of Miami and Code/art for another backpack giveaway and an opportunity to engage with the community. Helping Achane distribute the backpacks were RBs Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright, who met the students and helped pass out supplies.

"It's great giving back to the community, to these kids because I was once a kid going to school like they are. So in the position I am in now, I'm grateful and thankful that I am able to even do this. Any chance I get to come out here and do this, I gladly will," said Achane, who is coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance.

To end the week of backpack giveaways, on Monday, Aug. 10, C Aaron Brewer delivered backpacks and school supplies to students from Amplify Community Relations and Prosperity Social & Community Development. Brewer, who was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2025, was joined by his teammates from the offensive line.

These backpack giveaways reflect the Dolphins' commitment to supporting education and empowering young people across South Florida. The organization is proud to help students start the school year with the supplies and confidence they need to be successful.

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