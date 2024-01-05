Miami Dolphins Announce Open Applications for the Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

Published: Jan 05, 2024 at 10:00 AM Updated: Jan 05, 2024 at 10:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced today open application and enrollment for the seventh annual Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program.

The program's mission is to provide the youth of Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties with the financial resources needed to pursue avenues of education and training for employment readiness. Guidelines for the scholarship and grant are below:

Nat Moore Scholarship – award amount $10,000 ($2,500 per year for four years)

  1. Application deadline February 29, 2024, by 11:59 pm EST. No late submissions will be reviewed or accepted.
  2. Must be a high school senior graduating from a Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe or Palm Beach County high school in or before June 2024.
  3. Demonstrate financial need to attend college.
  4. Minimum high school grade point average of 2.5 (on a 4.0 grade scale, excluding home studies).

Nat Moore Vocational Grant – maximum award amount $3,500 (towards cost of entire program)

  1. Applicants must be between the ages of 18-24. If current or graduating high school senior, documentation is required.
  2. Demonstrate financial need.
  3. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

Eligible students can apply for the scholarship and grant by visiting https://apply.miamidolphins.com.

In its seventh year under the Miami Dolphins Foundation, both the scholarship and the vocational grant are designed to bolster efforts in bridging the gap between receiving financial assistance and obtaining a degree or vocational diploma.

The organization will announce its scholarship and grant recipients for the class of 2024 in June.

The Miami Dolphins Foundation through the Nat Moore Endowment Fund is committed to raising $10 million to fund educational opportunities for South Florida youth. This commitment will foster the next generation of industry and community leaders by providing students who are achieving academically and who give back to their communities with the opportunity to attain their educational goals.

