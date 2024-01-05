Miami Dolphins Announce Open Applications for the Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced today open application and enrollment for the seventh annual Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program.

The program's mission is to provide the youth of Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties with the financial resources needed to pursue avenues of education and training for employment readiness. Guidelines for the scholarship and grant are below:

Nat Moore Scholarship – award amount $10,000 ($2,500 per year for four years)

Application deadline February 29, 2024, by 11:59 pm EST. No late submissions will be reviewed or accepted. Must be a high school senior graduating from a Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe or Palm Beach County high school in or before June 2024. Demonstrate financial need to attend college. Minimum high school grade point average of 2.5 (on a 4.0 grade scale, excluding home studies).

Nat Moore Vocational Grant – maximum award amount $3,500 (towards cost of entire program)

Applicants must be between the ages of 18-24. If current or graduating high school senior, documentation is required. Demonstrate financial need. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

Eligible students can apply for the scholarship and grant by visiting https://apply.miamidolphins.com.

In its seventh year under the Miami Dolphins Foundation, both the scholarship and the vocational grant are designed to bolster efforts in bridging the gap between receiving financial assistance and obtaining a degree or vocational diploma.

The organization will announce its scholarship and grant recipients for the class of 2024 in June.