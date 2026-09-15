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Dolphins Cancer Challenge Honors Childhood Cancer Awareness Month at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Sep 15, 2026 at 10:44 AM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

Last week, Dolphins Cancer Challenge and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center hosted a special Childhood Cancer Awareness Month event for pediatric and young adult patients and their families at Alex's Place.

The event included superhero kit building and distribution by DHL volunteers, interactive activities for patients and appearances from Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders, T.D. and Miami Dolphins players including DCC Board Member and Miami Dolphins Team Captain Patrick Paul, RB Ollie Gordon II, C Aaron Brewer, OL Kayden Proctor and G Jonah Savaiinaea.

Multiple families at Alex's Place and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center were impacted by the event, receiving superhero kits and visits from Dolphins players and cheerleaders to remind them that no one fights alone.

Giselle A. and Cici C. during the DCC DHL Childhood Cancer Awareness event on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Raul Maristany/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Raul Maristany/Miami Dolphins

"This is an amazingly special event," said Elizabeth Jenkins, Executive Chair of Dolphins Cancer Challenge. "To be able to work with Sylvester and our great corporate partners like DHL to honor these kids who are receiving treatment here for Childhood Cancer Month is probably the best way to kickoff the DCC season."

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge is the largest fundraising event in the NFL, funding life-changing cancer research and care. Since 2010, DCC has raised more than $100 million for Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, with 100% of participant-raised funds supporting Sylvester's work.

DCC's mission is rooted in community, hope and collective action under this year's theme: No one fights alone. Registration is now open for DCCXVII. Visit dolphinscancerchallenge.com to join.

DCCXVII is set for February 27, 2027.

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