Miami Dolphins Academy Hosts Flag Football Clinics for Youth and Coaches in Spain

The Miami Dolphins hosted flag football clinics for youth and coaches in Barcelona and Madrid from Sept. 6 through Sept. 10. More than 470 local kids and 130 coaches participated in the flag football clinics learning fundamentals of the sport in a safe and fun environment.

The annual camps returned to Spain for the second-straight year as part of the Dolphins' international efforts to grow the game, support local athletes and expand access to flag football. The free clinics were led by Miami Dolphins Academy coaches and engaged participants in the sport, with several attendees experiencing flag football for the first time.

Youth clinics welcomed more than 470 athletes from Spain to sessions at CA Granollers Gaudint de l'atletisme on Sept. 7 and Estadio Polideportivo in Madrid on Sept. 10. Participants developed fundamental techniques to compete in flag football and learned the basic skills powering the sport throughout the week.

The coaches clinics began in Barcelona at CA Granollers on Sept. 6, where 70 coaches were taught flag football skills, teaching tactics and given access to resources to help foster the sport in their communities. More than 60 attended the second coaches clinic at Estadio Polideportivo Cerro del Telégrafo in Madrid on Sept. 9.

The clinics were held in collaboration with the Madrid Football Federation, the Catalunya Football Federation, two local football teams – Osos de Rivas and Fenix Granollers – in addition to drawing strong support from local officials and the U.S. Embassy in Madrid. The clinics also featured appearances from Miami Dolphins ambassador Yago Rivero and the Miami Dolphins mascot, T.D.

"It's incredible to return to Spain for the second year in a row," said Miami Dolphins Vice President of International Development, Felipe Formiga. "Last year, we reached hundreds of athletes and were fortunate enough to compete in the NFL's first game in Madrid. Beyond Dolphins games, we are committed to supporting the growth of flag football in Spain through Miami Dolphins Academy, and are honored to be providing resources to local communities of athletes, coaches and fans while also building leadership and teamwork skills."

The clinics took place ahead of the launch of the NFL FLAG School League in Spain, a year-round extracurricular competition launching across Madrid, Aragón and Cataluña during the 2026-27 school year. NFL Global Markets Program (GMP) teams, highlighting the Miami Dolphins, will play a key in supporting the league and growing the game in Spain. The season will culminate in the NFL FLAG Spain National Championship in Madrid in May 2027.

The Academy's clinics are part of the Miami Dolphins' commitment to growing the game of football globally by providing access in a safe and fun environment. These efforts build on the Dolphins' growing presence in Spain since securing Global Markets Program rights in 2022. The organization has played a key role in expanding the NFL's footprint in the region, including winning the NFL's inaugural game in Spain at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in November 2025. Spain is one of six countries where the Dolphins hold international marketing rights through the NFL's Global Markets Program.

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