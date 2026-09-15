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Miami Dolphins Join 9/11 Day Volunteer Event in Recognition of 25th Anniversary of Sept. 11

Sep 15, 2026 at 06:31 PM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

In recognition of the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, the NFL participated in 9/11 Day volunteer events across the country to honor and remember those affected by that solemn day. Created in 2002, 9/11 Day is an organization with the mission to rekindle the spirit of togetherness and compassion that arose in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by turning a day of tragedy into one of service.

The Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium served as one of 10 meal packing host sites across the league, joining 50 cities in a nationwide effort of service. Miami Dolphins families, alumni, cheerleaders and employees joined more than 700 volunteers from across South Florida on Friday morning to pack 210,000 meals benefiting US Hunger, Feeding South Florida and Food Rescue South Florida.

"It's special because we are one of several clubs across the country that have joined in on this effort. It was important to us to be a host site this year and show unity, not just in South Florida but really around the country," said Kim Miller, Miami Dolphins Vice President of Community Affairs. "Today we have this big event, but you'll see us out in the community day in and day out throughout the year."

The "Honor Through Action" service efforts totaled more than 50,000 volunteers around the country and provided more than 20 million shelf-stable meals to help people in need.

9/11 Day of Service

9/11 Day of Service on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Raul Maristany/Miami Dolphins)
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9/11 Day of Service on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Raul Maristany/Miami Dolphins)

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9/11 Day of Service on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Raul Maristany/Miami Dolphins)
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9/11 Day of Service on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Raul Maristany/Miami Dolphins)

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9/11 Day of Service on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Raul Maristany/Miami Dolphins)
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9/11 Day of Service on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Raul Maristany/Miami Dolphins)

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9/11 Day of Service on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Raul Maristany/Miami Dolphins)
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9/11 Day of Service on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Raul Maristany/Miami Dolphins)

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