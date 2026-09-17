 Skip to main content
Schedule Set! buy Tickets Now
Advertising

Miami Dolphins News

Miami Dolphins Academy 2026 Fall Donation Presented by Baptist Health Delivers Equipment to Boca Raton & Miami Sunset Senior High School Tackle Football Programs

Sep 17, 2026 at 05:15 PM
Author Image
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

MDA Donation Miami Sunset on Tuesday, Sep. 01, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)
Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins
MDA Donation Miami Sunset on Tuesday, Sep. 01, 2026 in Miami, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins Academy hosted their first two Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health to deliver football equipment to Boca Raton High School and Miami Sunset Senior High School on Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Tuesday, Sept. 1, respectively. This year's equipment donation included tackle sleds, a tackle wheel, agiles, power drinkers, new cleats, footballs, pads and more to help enhance the tackle football program. The equipment donations also featured appearances from Miami Dolphins alumni Lewis Oliver and Oronde Gadsden.

"When they started unloading the truck… it's just such a tremendous blessing," said Miami Sunset Senior High School head football Coach Joseph Petisco. "The generosity of the Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health, I don't have words to express how grateful we are. Tremendously honored and thankful."

The Miami Dolphins Academy Fall Donations are part of a continuous effort to support, celebrate and empower student athletes in the South Florida community. The donations work to provide programs with adequate athletic gear and training equipment to elevate performance and promote injury prevention.

To date, more than 1,000 players and 200 high school programs have been positively impacted by the resources provided to them through Miami Dolphins Academy donations.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Academy Hosts Flag Football Clinics for Youth and Coaches in Spain

Miami Dolphins Academy continues to grow international flag football efforts in Barcelona and Madrid.

news

Miami Dolphins Join 9/11 Day Volunteer Event in Recognition of 25th Anniversary of Sept. 11

Dolphins alumni, cheerleaders and staff packed meals in a nationwide effort of service.

news

Dolphins Cancer Challenge Honors Childhood Cancer Awareness Month at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Miami Dolphins Academy hosted nearly 30 events this summer, including football and cheer camps and clinics, Girls Flag Football League, Nike 11-ON and more, impacting over 4,500 people in the South Florida community and in Brazil.

news

Miami Dolphins Impact More Than 4500 Athletes and Coaches During Summer Events

Miami Dolphins Academy hosted nearly 30 events this summer, including football and cheer camps and clinics, Girls Flag Football League, Nike 11-ON and more, impacting over 4,500 people in the South Florida community and in Brazil.

news

Miami Dolphins Host 100 High School Tackle Football Programs for High School Media Day presented by Gatorade Water

The event was held at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 15 and brought together more than 1000 student-athletes and 200 coaches to participate in a day designed to celebrate, educate and inspire the next generation of South Florida's football talent.

news

Miami Dolphins players support local students through backpack giveaways

Dolphins players provided supplies to students across South Florida as the new school year gets underway.

news

One Month to Go… Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Exciting Updates in Preparation for DCC XIV

The Miami Dolphins announced exciting updates for the upcoming Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIV (DCC XIV) as the organization counts down the days until the signature event on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Open Applications for the Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

The Miami Dolphins announced today open application and enrollment for the seventh annual Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce the 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award Recipient for their Work in Support of Social Justice

The Miami Dolphins announced their 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient. Eduardo "Eddie" Garza will be recognized for going above and beyond in his pursuit of social justice as the Miami Dolphins take on the New York Jets as the NFL's designated Inspire Change game on Sunday, Dec. 17.

news

Miami Dolphins Host Thanksgiving Dinner for more than 300 at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins hosted more than 300 people from the local South Florida community for a Thanksgiving Dinner at Hard Rock Stadium's Miami Grand Prix Paddock Club on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

news

Miami Dolphins Host First Annual Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Day of Service

The Miami Dolphins, joined by local officials, community partners and South Florida media, hosted the first annual Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Day of Service on Monday, Oct. 30, to celebrate the life and legacy of the organization's late Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs.

Advertising