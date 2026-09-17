Miami Dolphins Academy 2026 Fall Donation Presented by Baptist Health Delivers Equipment to Boca Raton & Miami Sunset Senior High School Tackle Football Programs

Miami Dolphins Academy hosted their first two Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health to deliver football equipment to Boca Raton High School and Miami Sunset Senior High School on Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Tuesday, Sept. 1, respectively. This year's equipment donation included tackle sleds, a tackle wheel, agiles, power drinkers, new cleats, footballs, pads and more to help enhance the tackle football program. The equipment donations also featured appearances from Miami Dolphins alumni Lewis Oliver and Oronde Gadsden.

"When they started unloading the truck… it's just such a tremendous blessing," said Miami Sunset Senior High School head football Coach Joseph Petisco. "The generosity of the Miami Dolphins and Baptist Health, I don't have words to express how grateful we are. Tremendously honored and thankful."

The Miami Dolphins Academy Fall Donations are part of a continuous effort to support, celebrate and empower student athletes in the South Florida community. The donations work to provide programs with adequate athletic gear and training equipment to elevate performance and promote injury prevention.