Practice 8: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The 2023 Dolphins will make their Hard Rock Stadium debut with a scrimmage on Saturday. It's a perfect way to cap a week of great work. But before that, the team took to the field today in a rainstorm with the offense finding success.
Here are the highlights from our eighth practice of camp:
Practice 8, August 4, 2023
Top Moment
The last three plays at Dolphins practice took on a visual you'd see in a Stanley Kubrick film. The stars of the silver screen on this day: QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Jaylen Waddle.
As the rain pounded the already-soaked playing surface, the long-time teammates connected for two of Tagovailoa's three consecutive touchdown strikes – each coming on a third down play in the red zone and each more impressive than the last.
The first was a touch pass fading from the pressure of a blitz. Tagovailoa painted the corner of the end zone giving his star wide out just enough room to run under it for six.
Tua and Jaylen hooked up again after an anticipation strike to running back Raheem Mostert or the second touchdown. This time, the southpaw threw to a spot in front of the defender near the end line. Waddle broke off his route and intersected with the football akin to the winner vs. the Ravens last September.
In total, Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns on the day and has yet to throw an interception this camp in 11-on-11 periods.
Top Quote:
Where he’s been working to so far has been very promising and again the next couple weeks for the guys is going to really be the greatest growth because you go against the defense for several weeks and then now it’s going to change as we play different defenses. Dolphins OC Frank Smith on rookie RB De’Von Achane
Miami's third-round pick in 2023 has been quite the hit through the first week-plus of training camp. The explosive plays keep coming and the feel for the position is evident but his ability to find the gaps in the defense.
More Top Performers
Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene had back-to-back pass breakups in the one-on-one portion of practice. He's enjoyed a strong start to camp, particularly locating the ball in the air and at the catch point.
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah recorded a pair of sacks using his patented length and strength. He has multiple pass rush moves to deconstruct blocks and he went into the bag Friday to get after the quarterback.
Linebacker Channing Tindall makes a play or two every day where his speed to the perimeter jumps out. Today, in addition to his pursuit prowess, he stuffed a goal-line run by Salvon Ahmed.
Quarterback Mike White had one of his best days, punctuating a week of strong play. One of his top throws was a 25-yard completion to former Jets teammate Braxton Berrios.
