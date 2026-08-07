Practice 8: 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The Dolphins' eighth training camp practice was unique. Not only was it one of the hottest and most humid practices of all camp, but it also featured a tweak in structure.
"Today's going to be a lot of unscripted, move the ball, see where it lands, coaches call it, players respond without having the script," Head Coach Jeff Hafley said this morning. "Sometimes, when you go into practice, the offensive or defensive coaches can hand them the script. They can look at the plays, they can think about, oh, I'm in on this play, they can run it."
Plenty of players flashed Friday, perhaps none more than quarterback Malik Willis. He completed several passes down the field to the perimeter, showcasing velocity and arm talent. He threw passes on the move, hit downfield throws and found the end zone multiple times.
Dolphins defenders are taking notice of the conflict a quarterback like Willis presents.
"He creates conflict because he has a strong arm and can run," inside linebacker Tyrel Dodson said. "So, you have to be disciplined, but also when he runs around you have to find your man and plaster it. But you also have to know that that extra person in the coverage where that can go contain him."
Safety Zayne Anderson played with Willis for the last two years in Green Bay. He also noted Willis' physical traits and conveyed some of the mental component of Willis' game.
"He puts so much spin on the ball, throws it so hard," Anderson said. "We talk a lot about disguise and I'm able to ask Malik, what do you see on this one? Was it a true disguise? Did we really sell what we're trying to sell, or did you see it how it unfolded? And so he's very transparent about that, and he'll tell us straight. He's like, yeah, that wasn't a good look, or you guys need to do this better. I think it's great being able to have that communication with one another."
Anderson also provided a scouting report on Willis' top target Friday, rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas.
"His route running doesn't feel like a rookie," Anderson said. "I noticed that in OTAs when I first covered him, I was like, okay, this guy's got something to him. There's a lot of guys like that on our team. I think Caleb has done that from the start, and I've been able to pick up on that and starting to gain some respect for him. He's a stud."
Cornerback Miles Battle got things going for the defense with two interceptions, including a return of more than 50 yards that ended inside the 5-yard line.
Safety Major Burns turned a tipped pass into an interception, while linebacker Jackson Woodard added a pick-six later in practice. Woodard benefited from a well-timed block by cornerback Ethan Robinson on the return.
Defensive lineman Zach Sieler recorded a sack and a tackle for loss during the first team period. The longest-tenured Dolphin is having a stellar camp in his ninth season. Edge Josh Uche picked up a sack, winning the corner around left tackle Patrick Paul.
The Dolphins will hold an open practice at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. While admission and parking are free for all training camp practices, fans are encouraged to RSVP here or by visiting the 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp page in order to receive the latest attendance information, schedule updates, learn about exclusive giveaways and more. Learn more.
For more coverage from camp, download the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield, available wherever you get your podcasts.
2026 Training Camp presented by Baptist Health
Miami Dolphins Training Camp is here, and everyone's invited to watch the work. Admission and parking are free and open to all fans. RSVP for schedule updates, daily giveaways, and everything you need to plan your visit.