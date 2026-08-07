Practice 8: 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The Dolphins' eighth training camp practice was unique. Not only was it one of the hottest and most humid practices of all camp, but it also featured a tweak in structure.

"Today's going to be a lot of unscripted, move the ball, see where it lands, coaches call it, players respond without having the script," Head Coach Jeff Hafley said this morning. "Sometimes, when you go into practice, the offensive or defensive coaches can hand them the script. They can look at the plays, they can think about, oh, I'm in on this play, they can run it."

Plenty of players flashed Friday, perhaps none more than quarterback Malik Willis. He completed several passes down the field to the perimeter, showcasing velocity and arm talent. He threw passes on the move, hit downfield throws and found the end zone multiple times.

Dolphins defenders are taking notice of the conflict a quarterback like Willis presents.

"He creates conflict because he has a strong arm and can run," inside linebacker Tyrel Dodson said. "So, you have to be disciplined, but also when he runs around you have to find your man and plaster it. But you also have to know that that extra person in the coverage where that can go contain him."

Safety Zayne Anderson played with Willis for the last two years in Green Bay. He also noted Willis' physical traits and conveyed some of the mental component of Willis' game.

"He puts so much spin on the ball, throws it so hard," Anderson said. "We talk a lot about disguise and I'm able to ask Malik, what do you see on this one? Was it a true disguise? Did we really sell what we're trying to sell, or did you see it how it unfolded? And so he's very transparent about that, and he'll tell us straight. He's like, yeah, that wasn't a good look, or you guys need to do this better. I think it's great being able to have that communication with one another."

Anderson also provided a scouting report on Willis' top target Friday, rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas.