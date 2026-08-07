Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed safety Tanner Wall and claimed cornerback Ahmari Harvey off waivers from Pittsburgh. The team also waived quarterback Mark Gronowski and waived/injured safety Omar Brown.

Brown signed with Miami on Jan. 13, 2026, and spent the offseason program and part of training camp with the team. He has appeared in two career games in one season with Green Bay (2024). Brown entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Denver in 2024. Collegiately, Brown appeared in 52 games with 37 starts over five seasons at Nebraska (2022-23) and Northern Iowa (2019-21), recording 196 tackles (125 solo), 11 interceptions, 25 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Gronowski signed with Miami on May 8, 2026, and spent the offseason program and part of training camp with the team. He finished his collegiate career at Iowa (2025) as a graduate transfer after five seasons at South Dakota State (2020-24). He appeared in 68 games with 67 starts throughout his collegiate career, completing 921-of-1,450 passing attempts (63.5 pct.) for 12,049 yards and 103 touchdowns with 27 interceptions, along with 515 rushing attempts for 2,312 yards (4.5 avg.) and 53 touchdowns.

Harvey entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Denver on May 8, 2026, and spent part of the offseason program with the Broncos and training camp with Pittsburgh. He played collegiately at Georgia Tech (2022-25), where he appeared in 43 career games with 27 starts and recorded 121 tackles (98 solo), 28 passes defensed, four interceptions, 1.0 sack, 5.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.