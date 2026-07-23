Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have placed cornerbacks Darrell Baker Jr. and Storm Duck on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Baker Jr., who signed with Miami on March 12, 2026, has appeared in 51 career games with 25 starts in four seasons with Indianapolis (2022-23) and Tennessee (2024-25). He has recorded 123 tackles (92 solo), 19 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Baker Jr. entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona in 2022. He played collegiately at Georgia Southern (2017-21), where he appeared in 52 games with 26 starts and recorded 110 tackles (79 solo), three interceptions, 20 passes defensed and two forced fumbles in five seasons with the Eagles.