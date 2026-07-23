Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have placed cornerbacks Darrell Baker Jr. and Storm Duck on the active/physically unable to perform list.
Baker Jr., who signed with Miami on March 12, 2026, has appeared in 51 career games with 25 starts in four seasons with Indianapolis (2022-23) and Tennessee (2024-25). He has recorded 123 tackles (92 solo), 19 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Baker Jr. entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona in 2022. He played collegiately at Georgia Southern (2017-21), where he appeared in 52 games with 26 starts and recorded 110 tackles (79 solo), three interceptions, 20 passes defensed and two forced fumbles in five seasons with the Eagles.
Duck has appeared in 16 games with four starts in two seasons with Miami (2024-25), recording 34 tackles (22 solo) and five passes defensed. He entered the NFL with Miami as an undrafted college free agent in 2024 out of Louisville, where he appeared in 12 games with four starts and recorded 32 tackles (23 solo), 1.0 sack and seven passes defensed in his final collegiate season. Duck transferred from North Carolina, where he played four seasons (2019-22). He earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2022 after posting 46 tackles (36 solo), five interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.