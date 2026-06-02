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Dolphins make roster moves

Jun 02, 2026 at 04:00 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed wide receiver Jalen Reagor and waived S/ILB Jordan Colbert (failed physical).

Colbert has appeared in five career games in one season with Miami (2025), recording five special teams tackles. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami in 2024 and spent time on the practice squad. Colbert spent his final two collegiate seasons at Rhode Island (2022-23), where he appeared in 21 games with 11 starts and recorded 96 tackles (66 solo), 0.5 sack, two interceptions, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. He began his collegiate career at Columbia (2018-21), where he earned third-team All-Ivy League honors in 2021.

Reagor has appeared in 64 career games with 27 starts in five seasons with Philadelphia (2020-21), Minnesota (2022), New England (2023) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2024). He has recorded 86 receptions for 1,037 yards (12.1 avg.) and four touchdowns, along with 61 punt returns for 488 yards (8.0 avg.) and a touchdown and 20 kickoff returns for 498 yards (24.9 avg.) and one score. Reagor entered the NFL as the 21st overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at TCU (2017-19), where he appeared in 38 games with 24 starts and recorded 143 receptions for 2,079 yards (14.5 avg.) and 21 touchdowns.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Jalen ReagorWR5-11197276TCU '20Waxahachie, TexasFA, ‘26

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