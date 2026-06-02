Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed wide receiver Jalen Reagor and waived S/ILB Jordan Colbert (failed physical).

Colbert has appeared in five career games in one season with Miami (2025), recording five special teams tackles. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami in 2024 and spent time on the practice squad. Colbert spent his final two collegiate seasons at Rhode Island (2022-23), where he appeared in 21 games with 11 starts and recorded 96 tackles (66 solo), 0.5 sack, two interceptions, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. He began his collegiate career at Columbia (2018-21), where he earned third-team All-Ivy League honors in 2021.