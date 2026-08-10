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Dolphins make roster moves

Aug 10, 2026 at 04:00 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have signed cornerback Nick McCloud, placed kicker Zane Gonzalez on the injured reserve list and waived running back Anthony Hankerson.

Gonzalez, who signed with Miami on March 12, 2026, has appeared in 78 career games in seven seasons with Cleveland (2017-18), Arizona (2018-20), Carolina (2021), Washington (2024) and Atlanta (2025). He has converted 115-of-142 career field goal attempts (81.0 pct.), including 59-of-82 from 40-plus yards (72.0 pct.), along with 163-of-171 extra points (95.3 pct.). He also appeared in three postseason games with Washington in 2024. Gonzalez entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection (224th overall) by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Arizona State (2013-16), where he appeared in 51 career games and converted 96-of-116 field goal attempts (82.8 pct.), along with 204-of-209 extra points (97.6 pct.).

Hankerson entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 8, 2026. He spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career at Oregon State (2024-25) after two seasons at Colorado (2022-23). Hankerson appeared in 44 career games with 22 starts across his collegiate career, recording 625 carries for 2,761 rushing yards (4.4 avg.) and 28 touchdowns, while adding 70 receptions for 369 yards (5.3 avg.).

McCloud has appeared in 63 career games with 20 starts in five seasons with Cincinnati (2021), the New York Giants (2022-24), San Francisco (2024) and Chicago (2025). He has recorded 110 tackles (78 solo), 1.5 sacks, one interception, 12 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. McCloud has also appeared in three postseason games with one start with the Giants and Bears. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Buffalo in 2021. McCloud finished his collegiate career as a graduate transfer at Notre Dame (2020) after four seasons at North Carolina State (2016-19). He appeared in 49 career games with 31 starts, recording 139 tackles (94 solo), four interceptions, 32 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries across his five-year collegiate career.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Nick McCloudCB6-1191286Notre Dame ‘21Rock Hill, S.C.FA, ’26

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