Dolphins make roster moves

Ferrell has appeared in 98 career games with 57 starts in seven seasons with Oakland/Las Vegas (2019-22), San Francisco (2023, 2025), Washington (2024) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2025). He has recorded 181 tackles (95 solo), 21.0 sacks, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career. He also appeared in six postseason games with Las Vegas, Washington and San Francisco. Ferrell was selected fourth overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Clemson (2015-18), where he started in 44 career games and recorded 164 tackles (83 solo), 27.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was part of the Tigers' 2016 National Championship team.