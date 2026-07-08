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Dolphins announce schedule for 2026 Training Camp presented by Baptist Health

Jul 08, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

The Miami Dolphins announced today their 2026 training camp schedule presented by Baptist Health, with practices held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

The Dolphins will hold eight practices open to the public and one additional practice exclusively for season ticket members. All practices are free for fans to attend. The first public practice will be on Sunday, Aug. 2 in celebration of the NFL's "Back Together Weekend," presented by Baptist Health. Fans will also have an opportunity to view one joint practice with the New York Giants on Thursday, Aug. 20. Additionally, the team will hold one practice at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 8, which will be open to the public. All practices will begin at 9:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

While admission and parking are free for all training camp practices, fans are encouraged to RSVP here or by visiting the 2026 Dolphins training camp pagein order to receive the latest attendance information, scheduling updates, learn about exclusive giveaways and more.

This year's training camp will feature unique Dolphins giveaways for the first 1000 fans every day, food trucks from local restaurants, fan festivities and a garage sale benefiting the Miami Dolphins Foundation. Fans in attendance at the Baptist Health Training Complex will enjoy practices under a shaded, fanned canopy with stadium-style seating. All seating is first come, first served. Select players will sign autographs at the conclusion of practices each day, weather permitting.

The Dolphins will host practices at the Baptist Health Training Complex for the sixth year since the state-of-the-art facility opened in 2021 in Miami Gardens. Baptist Health serves as the Official Medical Team and Official Wellness and Sports Medicine Provider of the Miami Dolphins and the Training Complex.

Practice times are subject to change, and the most updated information can be found on the 2026 Dolphins training camp page or the team's official X account @MiamiDolphins.

Miami Dolphins 2026 Public Training Camp Schedule

(All open practices will take place at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens except otherwise noted.)

DATETIMENOTESPRESENTING SPONSOR
Sunday, August 29:30 a.m.Back Together WeekendBaptist Health
Monday, August 39:30 a.m.
Pepsi
Tuesday, August 49:30 a.m.
Gatorade Lower Sugar
Thursday, August 69:30 a.m.
SNICKERS
Friday, August 79:30 a.m.
Ticketmaster
**Saturday, August 810:15 a.m.**Practice at Hard Rock StadiumBud Light
Monday, August 109:30 a.m.
CITY Home
*Tuesday, August 189:30 a.m.*Member DayPublix
Thursday, August 209:30 a.m.Joint practice with the N.Y. GiantsPsycho Bunny

* Member Day practice (8/18) is closed to the public and open exclusively to season ticket members.

** Practice will be held at Hard Rock Stadium

250801-TrainingCampDay5-RG105

2026 Training Camp presented by Baptist Health

Miami Dolphins Training Camp is here, and everyone's invited to watch the work. Admission and parking are free and open to all fans. RSVP for schedule updates, daily giveaways, and everything you need to plan your visit.

RSVP NOW

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