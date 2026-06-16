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DCC XVI Raises $18 Million for Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center 

Jun 16, 2026 at 10:46 AM

On February 28, more than 8,600 participants gathered at the starting line of the Miami International Autodrome to ride, run and walk for the 16th edition of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC). Today, the Miami Dolphins announced that the collective efforts of the annual fundraiser surpassed $18 million in support of cancer research and care at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System and Miller School of Medicine.

As the team now looks forward to DCC XVII on February 27, 2027, its goal remains unchanged: to give back to the community whose support makes the event and its impact possible.

For 16 years, the DCC has played a vital role supporting the advancement of cancer research in South Florida. One-hundred percent of participant-raised funds directly back Sylvester in its efforts to expand access to care, drive innovative research, and improve cancer outcomes locally and globally.

As the NFL's largest philanthropic event, DCC XVI set a fundraising record for the sixth straight year and brought the organization's total contribution to Sylvester to more than $100 million since its inception. DCC XVI also marked the largest DCC to date, highlighting the community's enduring and increasing support.

The DCC has grown into a powerful movement. It was founded in 2010 to honor former Dolphins player and broadcaster Jim "Mad Dog" Mandich following his cancer diagnosis, for which he received treatment at Sylvester. Participants choose from the 13-mile Dan Marino Ride, 39-mile Larry Csonka Ride, 54-mile Zach Thomas Ride presented by Guardant Health, 99-mile Jason Taylor Ride, or the DCC 5K presented by Amazon.

"We are incredibly grateful for the heart and generosity this community continues to show in the fight against cancer," said Javier Sanchez, Executive Director of Dolphins Cancer Challenge. "When our community comes together, we create real hope for patients and families. We are honored to partner with Sylvester and play a role in advancing lifesaving cancer research and patient care that is making a difference every day across South Florida and beyond."

The DCC and cancer treatment have come a long way. The inaugural event in 2010 had 411 total participants. Now in 2026, the 8,600 total participants included 583 cancer survivors. Their presence underscored the DCC's tangible impact and the advances made possible by continued community support. Reflecting that shared commitment, Miami Dolphins players and DCC Board Members Patrick Paul and Malik Washington participated alongside several teammates, Head Coach Jeff Hafley, Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel, and alumni Dan Marino and Nat Moore.

The fight doesn't end at the finish line – to learn more or support the cause, visit dolphinscancerchallenge.com.

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