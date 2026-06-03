Dolphins sign Proctor

The Miami Dolphins announced today they have signed guard/tackle Kadyn Proctor, the 12th overall pick in this year's draft.
Proctor was selected by Miami in the first round (12th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Alabama (2023-25), starting in 40 games at left tackle. He helped the Crimson Tide to an SEC title in 2023 and to College Football Playoff appearances in 2023 and 2025. Proctor was a consensus All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2025. He was also named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman team and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Kadyn Proctor
|G/T
|6-7
|352
|20
|R
|Alabama '26
|Des Moines, Iowa
|D1a, '26