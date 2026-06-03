Dolphins sign Proctor

Proctor was selected by Miami in the first round (12th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Alabama (2023-25), starting in 40 games at left tackle. He helped the Crimson Tide to an SEC title in 2023 and to College Football Playoff appearances in 2023 and 2025. Proctor was a consensus All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2025. He was also named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman team and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024.