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Dolphins make roster moves

Aug 05, 2026 at 04:34 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have claimed tight end Jeremiah Franklin off waivers from New England and signed defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah. The team also waived edge Seth Coleman-Lyles and placed defensive lineman Rene Konga on the injured reserve list.

Coleman-Lyles signed with Miami on Jan. 21, 2026, and spent the offseason program with the team. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Seattle in 2025 and spent the offseason program and training camp with the Seahawks. Coleman-Lyles also spent time on the practice squad with Indianapolis. He played collegiately at Illinois (2019-24), where he appeared in 56 career games with 42 starts in six seasons, recording 183 tackles (106 solo), 15.5 sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Franklin entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England on July 24, 2026. He played collegiately at Boston College (2022-25), where he appeared in 44 career games with 30 starts and recorded 93 receptions for 1,010 yards (10.9 avg.) and six touchdowns.

Konga signed as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 8, 2026. He spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career at Louisville (2024-25), where he appeared in 23 games with 16 starts and recorded 49 tackles (25 solo), 4.0 sacks, 8.0 tackles for loss and six passes defensed. He was named to the 2025 All-ACC second team. Konga transferred to Louisville from Rutgers (2020-23), where he spent four seasons, appearing in 21 games and recording 14 tackles (eight solo), 2.0 sacks, 3.0 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Mulbah entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the New York Jets in 2025 and spent time on the practice squad. He finished his collegiate career at West Virgina (2023-24) after transferring from Penn State (2021-22). He appeared 45 career games with 13 starts over his four-year collegiate career, recording 79 tackles (32 solo), 1.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Jeremiah FranklinTE6-324522RBoston College '26Walkersville, Md.Wai., ’26 (NE)
Fatorma MulbahDL6-3306231West Virginia '25Harrisburg, Pa.FA, ‘26

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