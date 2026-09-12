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Dolphins elevate Ferrell

Sep 12, 2026 at 02:24 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have elevated edge Clelin Ferrell to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Ferrell initially signed with Miami on July 27, 2026, and spent training camp with the team. He has appeared in 98 career games with 57 starts in seven seasons with Oakland/Las Vegas (2019-22), San Francisco (2023, 2025), Washington (2024) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2025), recording 181 tackles (95 solo), 21.0 sacks, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also appeared in six postseason games with Las Vegas, Washington and San Francisco. Ferrell was selected fourth overall by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Clemson (2015-18), where he started in 44 career games and recorded 164 tackles (83 solo), 27.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was part of the Tigers' 2016 and 2018 national championship teams.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Clelin FerrellEDGE6-4260298Clemson ‘19Richmond, Va.FA, ‘26

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