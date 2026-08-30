Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have made a series of roster moves ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.

The team has waived tackle Gottlieb Ayedze, cornerback Miles Battle, safety Major Burns, tight end Jeremiah Franklin, quarterback Mark Gronowski, running back Jarquez Hunter, wide receiver Donaven McCulley, edge Rodney McGraw, cornerback Jai'Onte' McMillan, quarterback Cam Miller, defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah, inside linebacker Cam Riley and running back Carlos Washington Jr.

The Dolphins also released defensive lineman Matthew Butler, inside linebacker Tyrel Dodson, edge Cameron Goode, tackle Charlie Heck, safety Lonnie Johnson Jr., wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., edge David Ojabo, wide receiver Jalen Reagor and cornerback Marco Wilson.

Additionally, the team moved cornerbacks Darrell Baker Jr. and Storm Duck to the reserve/physically unable to perform list and placed defensive lineman Kenneth Grant and edge/inside linebacker Trey Moore on the injured reserve list. Miami listed Grant and Moore as designated for return.

Ayedze signed with Miami on June 17, 2026, and spent part of the offseason program and training camp with the team. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Philadelphia in 2024 and spent the season on the practice squad with Las Vegas. He joined the Houston Gamblers of the United Football League for the 2026 UFL season and appeared in 10 games. Ayedze finished his collegiate career at Maryland (2023) after spending four seasons at Frostburg State (2019-22). He appeared in 43 games with 41 starts throughout his collegiate career.

Baker Jr., who signed with Miami on March 12, 2026, has appeared in 51 career games with 25 starts in four seasons with Indianapolis (2022-23) and Tennessee (2024-25). He has recorded 123 tackles (92 solo), 19 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Baker Jr. entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona in 2022. He played collegiately at Georgia Southern (2017-21), where he appeared in 52 games with 26 starts and recorded 110 tackles (79 solo), three interceptions, 20 passes defensed and two forced fumbles in five seasons with the Eagles.

Battle signed with Miami on Feb. 11, 2026, and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team. He has appeared in six career games in two seasons with New England (2024-25), recording five solo tackles and three passes defensed. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City in 2024. Battle finished his collegiate career at Utah (2023), where he appeared in 13 games with two starts and recorded 32 tackles (23 solo), one interception and four passes defensed. He transferred to Utah from Ole Miss (2018-22), where he spent five seasons and appeared in 46 games with four starts, recording 65 tackles (38 solo), two interceptions, 18 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Burns, who signed with Miami on June 15, 2026, entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Chicago in 2025. He joined the Houston Gamblers of the United Football League for the 2026 UFL season and appeared in nine games, recording 45 tackles (10 solo), four interceptions and eight passes defensed. He played collegiately at LSU (2021-24), where he appeared in 39 games with 33 starts, recording 203 tackles (98 solo), 2.5 sacks, 11.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He transferred to LSU from Georgia following the 2020 season.

Butler, who was acquired by Miami via waivers from Las Vegas on May 13, 2025, has appeared in 27 career games with two starts in four seasons with Las Vegas (2022-24) and Miami (2025), recording 27 tackles (12 solo) and a 0.5 sack. He appeared in 12 games with one start last season with the Dolphins and totaled 12 tackles (seven solo). Butler entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection (175th overall) by Las Vegas in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Tennessee (2017-21), where he appeared in 53 games with 26 starts and recorded 152 tackles (69 solo), 9.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Dodson was initially acquired by the Dolphins via waivers from Seattle on Nov. 12, 2024. He has appeared in 92 career games with 43 starts in six seasons with Buffalo (2020-23), Seattle (2024) and Miami (2024-25), totaling 364 tackles (222 solo), 11.5 sacks, four interceptions, 13 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He has also appeared in five postseason games with the Bills. Dodson entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Buffalo in 2019 and spent part of that season on their practice squad. He played collegiately at Texas A&M (2016-18), where he appeared in 39 games and recorded 202 tackles (107 solo), 6.0 sacks, four interceptions, 15 pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.

Duck has appeared in 16 games with four starts in two seasons with Miami (2024-25), recording 34 tackles (22 solo) and five passes defensed. He entered the NFL with Miami as an undrafted college free agent in 2024 out of Louisville, where he appeared in 12 games with four starts and recorded 32 tackles (23 solo), 1.0 sack and seven passes defensed in his final collegiate season. Duck transferred from North Carolina, where he played four seasons (2019-22). He earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2022 after posting 46 tackles (36 solo), five interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Franklin was acquired by Miami via waivers from New England on Aug. 5, 2026, and spent part of training camp with the team. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Patriots on July 24, 2026, after a collegiate career at Boston College (2022-25), where he appeared in 44 career games with 30 starts and recorded 93 receptions for 1,010 yards (10.9 avg.) and six touchdowns.

Goode has appeared in 37 career games with one start over the past three seasons with Miami (2023-25), recording 10 tackles (three solo), two quarterback hits and a pass defensed, in addition to 19 special teams tackles (eight solo). Goode was a seventh-round selection (224th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at California (2017-21), where he appeared in 37 games and recorded 170 tackles (97 solo), 21.0 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in five seasons with the Golden Bears.

Grant has appeared in 17 career games with five starts in one season with Miami (2025), recording 33 tackles, 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed. He entered the NFL as Miami's first-round selection (13th overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Michigan (2022-24), where he appeared in 41 career games with 17 starts and totaled 69 tackles (36 solo), 6.5 sacks, one interception, 12 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. He helped the Wolverines win the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, as well as the 2022 and 2023 Big Ten titles.

Gronowski signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 8, 2026, and spent the offseason program and part of training camp with the team. He finished his collegiate career at Iowa (2025) as a graduate transfer after five seasons at South Dakota State (2020-24). Gronowski appeared in 68 games with 67 starts throughout his collegiate career, completing 921-of-1,450 passing attempts (63.5 pct.) for 12,049 yards and 103 touchdowns with 27 interceptions, along with 515 rushing attempts for 2,312 yards (4.5 avg.) and 53 touchdowns. Gronowski, who led South Dakota State to two FCS National Championship titles (2022, 2023), earned 2023 AP FCS first-team All-America honors and won the 2023 Walter Payton Award, presented to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS. He was also a two-time MVFC Offensive Player of the Year (2020, 2023) and a two-time first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection (2020, 2023).

Heck signed with Miami on March 16, 2026, and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team. He has appeared in 67 career games with 29 starts – 26 at right tackle, two at left tackle and one as an extra offensive lineman – in six seasons with Houston (2020-23), Arizona (2024), San Francisco (2024) and Tampa Bay (2025). He also appeared in two postseason games with the Texans. Heck entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (126th overall) by Houston in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at North Carolina (2016-19), where he appeared in 43 games with 34 starts – 20 at right tackle and 14 at left tackle.

Hunter, who was acquired by Miami via a trade with the Rams on Aug. 27, 2026, has appeared in five career games in one season with Los Angeles (2025). He also appeared in one postseason game with the Rams in 2025. Hunter entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (117th overall) by the Rams in the 2025 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Auburn (2021-24), where he appeared in 49 career games with 27 starts and recorded 539 rushing attempts for 3,371 yards (6.3 avg.) and 25 touchdowns, along with 68 receptions for 558 yards (8.2 avg.) and four scores.

Johnson Jr. signed with Miami on March 12, 2026, and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team. He has appeared in 92 career games with 22 starts in seven seasons with Houston (2019-21), Tennessee (2022), New Orleans (2023), Carolina (2024) and Las Vegas (2025). He has recorded 198 tackles (139 solo), four interceptions, 17 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Johnson Jr. has also appeared in two postseason games with one start with Houston. He entered the NFL as a second-round selection (54th overall) by Houston in the 2019 NFL Draft. Johnson Jr. spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career at Kentucky (2017-18), where he appeared in 26 games with 18 starts and recorded 64 tackles (52 solo), 1.0 sack, one interception, nine passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Marshall Jr. signed with Miami on Feb. 4, 2026, and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team. He has appeared in 43 career games with 17 starts in four seasons with Carolina (2021-23) and Las Vegas (2024), recording 67 receptions for 808 yards (12.1 avg.) and one touchdown. He also spent time on the practice squad with Philadelphia in 2025. He entered the NFL as a second-round selection (59th overall) by Carolina in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at LSU (2018-20), where he was part of the 2019 National Championship team and appeared in 32 career games with 20 starts, recording 106 receptions for 1,594 yards (15.0 avg.) and 23 touchdowns.

McCulley signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 8, 2026. He finished his collegiate career as a graduate transfer at Michigan (2025), where he started all 13 games, recording 39 receptions for 588 yards (15.1 avg.) with three touchdowns. He spent four seasons at Indiana (2021-24), where he started his career as quarterback in 2021. He made seven game appearances with four starts at quarterback his freshman year, completing 35-of-82 passes (42.6 pct.) for 475 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. McCulley transitioned to wide receiver in 2022, appearing in 29 games with 11 starts as a wideout and recording 68 receptions for 849 yards (12.5 avg.) and eight touchdowns with the Hoosiers. He earned Phil Steele fourth-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023.

McGraw entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 8, 2026, and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team. He finished his collegiate career at Western Michigan (2024-25), where he spent two seasons and appeared in 27 games with one start while recording 64 tackles (24 solo), 8.0 sacks, 11.0 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He spent two seasons at Penn State (2021-22) and one season at Louisville (2023) before transferring to Western Michigan. McGraw appeared in five contests with Penn State and played in one game with Louisville.

McMillan was acquired by Miami via waivers on Aug. 22, 2026, and spent part of training camp with the team. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Indianapolis on June 1, 2026, and spent part of the offseason program and part of training camp with the Colts. He finished his collegiate career at Minnesota (2024-25) after three seasons at TCU (2021-23). He appeared in 54 career games with four starts, recording 56 tackles (42 solo), 1.0 sack, one interception and five passes defensed throughout his collegiate career.

Miller signed with Miami on Jan. 1, 2026, and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team. He entered the NFL as a sixth-round selection (215th overall) by Las Vegas in the 2025 NFL Draft and spent the season on the practice squad. He played collegiately at North Dakota State (2020-24), where he appeared in 67 career games with 56 starts, completing 759-of-1,094 passing attempts (69.4 pct.) for 9,721 yards with 81 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, along with 526 rushing attempts for 2,277 yards (4.3 avg.) and 48 touchdowns. He helped the Bison win two NCAA Division I FCS National Championships (2021, 2024).

Moore was selected by Miami in the fourth round (130th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He appeared in 57 career games with 47 starts over five collegiate seasons, including three years at UTSA (2021-23) and two at Texas (2024-25). He recorded 175 tackles (104 solo), 30.5 sacks, 50.0 tackles for loss, one interception, 13 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He helped Texas to a College Football Playoff appearance and a Peach Bowl title in 2024, starting all 16 games. In 2023 at UTSA, Moore was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team all-conference honors, while setting the program's single-season sack record (14.0). He was a freshman All-American in 2022 and made the Conference USA All-Freshman Team after setting a UTSA program record with 18.0 tackles for loss.

Mulbah signed with Miami on Aug. 5, 2026, and spent part of training camp with the team. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the New York Jets in 2025 and spent time on the practice squad. He finished his collegiate career at West Virginia (2023-24) after transferring from Penn State (2021-22). He appeared in 45 career games with 13 starts over his four-year collegiate career, recording 79 tackles (32 solo), 1.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.

Ojabo signed with Miami on March 16, 2026, and spent the offseason program and training camp with the team. He has appeared in 32 career games with one start in four seasons with Baltimore (2022-25), recording 28 tackles (15 solo), 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He also appeared in three postseason games with the Ravens. Ojabo entered the NFL as a second-round selection (45th overall) by Baltimore in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Michigan (2019-21), where he earned second-team All-America honors in 2021 and was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection after setting the school's single-season forced fumbles record (five) that year. Ojabo appeared in 20 games with eight starts and amassed 36 tackles (25 solo), 11.0 sacks, 12.0 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during his time with the Wolverines.

Reagor signed with Miami on June 2, 2026, and spent part of the offseason program and training camp with the team. He has appeared in 64 career games with 27 starts in five seasons with Philadelphia (2020-21), Minnesota (2022), New England (2023) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2024). He has recorded 86 receptions for 1,037 yards (12.1 avg.) and four touchdowns, along with 61 punt returns for 488 yards (8.0 avg.) and a touchdown and 20 kickoff returns for 498 yards (24.9 avg.) and one score. Reagor entered the NFL as the 21st overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at TCU (2017-19), where he appeared in 38 games with 24 starts and recorded 143 receptions for 2,079 yards (14.5 avg.) and 21 touchdowns.

Riley signed with Miami on Aug. 16, 2026, and spent part of training camp with the team. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England in 2025, where he spent the offseason program and training camp before signing to the practice squad with Tennessee. Riley finished his collegiate career at Florida State (2024) after four seasons at Auburn (2020-23). He appeared in 60 career games with 12 starts across his collegiate career, recording 167 tackles (94 solo), 3.0 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Washington Jr. signed with Miami on May 21, 2026, and spent part of the offseason program and training camp with the team. He has appeared in two career games in two seasons with Atlanta (2024-25), after he entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Falcons in 2023 and spent time on the team's practice squad. Washington Jr. finished his collegiate career at Southeastern Louisiana (2022) after spending the previous five seasons at New Hampshire (2017-21). He appeared in 45 games with 29 starts throughout his collegiate career, recording 511 rushing attempts for 2,475 yards (4.8 avg.) and 25 touchdowns, in addition to 87 receptions for 611 yards (7.0 avg.) and two scores.