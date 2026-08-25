Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have claimed wide receiver Ryan Miller off waivers from the New York Giants and waived wide receiver Tahj Washington.

Miller has appeared in 25 career games with six starts in three seasons with Tampa Bay (2023-25), recording 14 receptions for 162 yards (11.6 avg.) and three touchdowns. He also appeared in one postseason game with the Buccaneers. Miller entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2023 with Tampa Bay after a collegiate career at Furman (2018-22), where he played tight end and appeared in 53 career games with 42 starts and recorded 151 receptions for 2,146 yards (14.2 avg.) and 28 touchdowns. He earned All-America honors and was an All-Southern Conference selection in 2020 and 2021.