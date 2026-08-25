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Dolphins make roster moves

Aug 25, 2026 at 04:45 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have claimed wide receiver Ryan Miller off waivers from the New York Giants and waived wide receiver Tahj Washington.

Miller has appeared in 25 career games with six starts in three seasons with Tampa Bay (2023-25), recording 14 receptions for 162 yards (11.6 avg.) and three touchdowns. He also appeared in one postseason game with the Buccaneers. Miller entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2023 with Tampa Bay after a collegiate career at Furman (2018-22), where he played tight end and appeared in 53 career games with 42 starts and recorded 151 receptions for 2,146 yards (14.2 avg.) and 28 touchdowns. He earned All-America honors and was an All-Southern Conference selection in 2020 and 2021.

Washington has appeared in six career games with one start in one season with Miami (2025), after spending the 2024 season on injured reserve. He has recorded three receptions for 37 yards (12.3 avg.) in his career. Washington was selected in the seventh round (241st overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. He played in 39 games with 30 starts during three seasons at Southern California (2021-23), where he caught 163 receptions for 2,449 yards (15.0 avg.) and 15 touchdowns. He was named All-Pac 12 honorable mention in 2022. Washington transferred from Memphis, where he brought in 43 receptions for 743 yards (17.3 avg.) and six touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Ryan MillerWR6-222125RFurman ‘23Jackson, Tenn.Wai. ’26 (NYG)

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