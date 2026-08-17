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Dolphins activate Bell off NFI

Aug 17, 2026 at 09:15 AM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have activated wide receiver Chris Bell off the non-football injury list.

Bell was selected by Miami in the third round (94th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He appeared in 47 career games with 36 starts in four seasons at Louisville (2022-25), recording 151 receptions for 2,166 yards (14.3 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. As a senior in 2025, Bell was a first-team All-ACC selection and a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, presented to college football's most outstanding receiver. He also helped the Cardinals reach the ACC Championship Game for the first time in school history in 2023.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Chris BellWR6-222822RLouisville ‘26Yazoo City, Miss.D3c, '26

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