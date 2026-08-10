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Dolphins make trade with New England

Aug 10, 2026 at 04:17 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have agreed to terms on a trade with New England to acquire tackle Caedan Wallace and a 2029 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round selection, pending a physical.

Wallace has appeared with 10 career games with two starts – one at left tackle and one as a sixth offensive lineman – in two seasons with New England (2024-25). He entered the NFL as a third-round selection (68th overall) by the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft. Wallace played collegiately at Penn State (2019-23), where he appeared in 47 games with 40 starts at right tackle.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Caedan WallaceT6-5320263Penn State ‘24Robbinsville, N.J.T, '26 (NE)

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