Dolphins make trade with New England

The Miami Dolphins announced today that they have agreed to terms on a trade with New England to acquire tackle Caedan Wallace and a 2029 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round selection, pending a physical.

Wallace has appeared with 10 career games with two starts – one at left tackle and one as a sixth offensive lineman – in two seasons with New England (2024-25). He entered the NFL as a third-round selection (68th overall) by the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft. Wallace played collegiately at Penn State (2019-23), where he appeared in 47 games with 40 starts at right tackle.