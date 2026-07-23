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Miami Dolphins Announce 2026 Home Games Themes

Jul 23, 2026 at 01:59 PM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

Game Themes 16x9

2026 Miami Dolphins Home Game Schedule

  • August 22 | Giants vs Dolphins (Preseason)
  • August 28 | Falcons vs Dolphins (Preseason)
  • September 27 | Chiefs vs Dolphins
  • October 11 | Bengals vs Dolphins
  • November 1 | Patriots vs Dolphins
  • November 8 | Lions vs Dolphins
  • November 29 | Jets vs Dolphins
  • December 13 | Bears vs Dolphins
  • December 27 | Chargers vs Dolphins
  • January 3 | Bills vs Dolphins

Preseason

Preseason 2 - 8.22 vs Giants

  • Game Theme: Football For All presented by Lexus

The football field is big enough for everyone. From Pop Warner to flag football to tackle, be there and feel the game day energy as we rally behind the next generation of football stars who are playing, growing, and shaping the future of the game.

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Preseason 3 - 8.28 vs Falcons

  • Game Theme: Family Night presented by MSC Cruises

It's the perfect game day for the whole family. Make lasting memories with your entire squad at a preseason matchup packed with family-friendly activities, special group offers, and an exclusive Back-to-School giveaway.

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Regular Season

Week 3 - 9.27 vs Chiefs

  • Game Theme: Hispanic Heritage presented by Publix

Dolphins football returns home just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month in Miami. Join us for a vibrant festival of Latin food pop-ups, live performers, and an exciting home opener matchup as we celebrate the Hispanic communities and cultures that make Miami, Miami.

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Week 5 - 10.11 vs Bengals

  • Game Theme: Crucial Catch presented by Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

As the #1 NFL fundraiser, the Miami Dolphins are leaders in the fight against cancer[RM1] through the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC). We take pride in bringing survivor stories to light, raising funds for research and care, and providing important information to our fans. Join us and the NFL on this special game day as we strengthen our greatest weapon in this fight, early detection.

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Week 8 - 11.1 vs Patriots

  • Game Theme: Football Unites presented by Truist

From our communities to our cities, even small changes can make a world of difference. Join us for a game day dedicated to bringing people together, celebrating the work of the Jason Jenkins Days of Service, and honoring those working to build a better South Florida.

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Week 9 - 11.8 vs Lions

  • Game Theme: Salute to Service presented by Pepsi

We are the nation we are today thanks to the brave men and women who serve our country, and Florida is home to one of the largest veteran populations in the U.S. This game is dedicated to those heroes who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedom.

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Week 12 - 11.29 vs Jets

  • Game Theme: SoFlo Sunday presented by American Express

There's no place like South Florida. From Homestead to Jupiter, we are a diverse community, loud and proud, united by our passion for the aqua and orange. Bring the energy to this exciting game day and help us celebrate our home with local food, music, and art.

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Week 14 - 12.13 vs Bears

  • Game Theme: Throwback presented by Hard Rock

We're turning back time to honor every era of Miami Dolphins football. Come together with Dolphins fans of all ages to celebrate the history, traditions, and legendary moments that make being a Dolphins fan so special.

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Week 16 - 12.27 vs Chargers

  • Game Theme: Home for the Holidays presented by Broxel

Wrap up the holiday weekend with one last celebration. Get together with friends, family, and Miami Dolphins fans for holiday cheer, festive fun, and an unforgettable football game right before the new year.

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Week 17 - 1.03 vs Bills

Rivalries presented by Verizon

The Nike Rivalries Collection resurfaces for our final home game of the season. Get fired up for this divisional rivalry showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

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250801-TrainingCampDay5-RG105

2026 Training Camp presented by Baptist Health

Miami Dolphins Training Camp is here, and everyone's invited to watch the work. Admission and parking are free and open to all fans. RSVP for schedule updates, daily giveaways, and everything you need to plan your visit.

RSVP NOW

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