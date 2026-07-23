Miami Dolphins Announce 2026 Home Games Themes

2026 Miami Dolphins Home Game Schedule

August 22 | Giants vs Dolphins (Preseason)

August 28 | Falcons vs Dolphins (Preseason)

September 27 | Chiefs vs Dolphins

October 11 | Bengals vs Dolphins

November 1 | Patriots vs Dolphins

November 8 | Lions vs Dolphins

November 29 | Jets vs Dolphins

December 13 | Bears vs Dolphins

December 27 | Chargers vs Dolphins

January 3 | Bills vs Dolphins

Preseason

Preseason 2 - 8.22 vs Giants

Game Theme: Football For All presented by Lexus

The football field is big enough for everyone. From Pop Warner to flag football to tackle, be there and feel the game day energy as we rally behind the next generation of football stars who are playing, growing, and shaping the future of the game.

Preseason 3 - 8.28 vs Falcons

Game Theme: Family Night presented by MSC Cruises

It's the perfect game day for the whole family. Make lasting memories with your entire squad at a preseason matchup packed with family-friendly activities, special group offers, and an exclusive Back-to-School giveaway.

Regular Season

Week 3 - 9.27 vs Chiefs

Game Theme: Hispanic Heritage presented by Publix

Dolphins football returns home just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month in Miami. Join us for a vibrant festival of Latin food pop-ups, live performers, and an exciting home opener matchup as we celebrate the Hispanic communities and cultures that make Miami, Miami.

Week 5 - 10.11 vs Bengals

Game Theme: Crucial Catch presented by Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

As the #1 NFL fundraiser, the Miami Dolphins are leaders in the fight against cancer[RM1] through the Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC). We take pride in bringing survivor stories to light, raising funds for research and care, and providing important information to our fans. Join us and the NFL on this special game day as we strengthen our greatest weapon in this fight, early detection.

Week 8 - 11.1 vs Patriots

Game Theme: Football Unites presented by Truist

From our communities to our cities, even small changes can make a world of difference. Join us for a game day dedicated to bringing people together, celebrating the work of the Jason Jenkins Days of Service, and honoring those working to build a better South Florida.

Week 9 - 11.8 vs Lions

Game Theme: Salute to Service presented by Pepsi

We are the nation we are today thanks to the brave men and women who serve our country, and Florida is home to one of the largest veteran populations in the U.S. This game is dedicated to those heroes who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedom.

Week 12 - 11.29 vs Jets

Game Theme: SoFlo Sunday presented by American Express

There's no place like South Florida. From Homestead to Jupiter, we are a diverse community, loud and proud, united by our passion for the aqua and orange. Bring the energy to this exciting game day and help us celebrate our home with local food, music, and art.

Week 14 - 12.13 vs Bears

Game Theme: Throwback presented by Hard Rock

We're turning back time to honor every era of Miami Dolphins football. Come together with Dolphins fans of all ages to celebrate the history, traditions, and legendary moments that make being a Dolphins fan so special.

Week 16 - 12.27 vs Chargers

Game Theme: Home for the Holidays presented by Broxel

Wrap up the holiday weekend with one last celebration. Get together with friends, family, and Miami Dolphins fans for holiday cheer, festive fun, and an unforgettable football game right before the new year.

Week 17 - 1.03 vs Bills

Rivalries presented by Verizon