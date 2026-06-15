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Dolphins make roster moves

Jun 15, 2026 at 02:00 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced today they have signed safety Major Burns, released guard/tackle Kion Smith and waived/injured tackle Carter Warren.

Burns entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Chicago in 2025 and spent part of the offseason program and training camp with the Bears. He joined the Houston Gamblers of the United Football League for the 2026 UFL season and appeared in nine games, recording 45 tackles (10 solo), four interceptions and eight passes defensed. He played collegiately at LSU (2021-24), where he appeared in 39 games with 33 starts, recording 203 tackles (98 solo), 2.5 sacks, 11.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He transferred to LSU from Georgia following the 2020 season.

Smith has played in 23 career games with two starts at right guard in two seasons with the Dolphins (2023, 2025). He has also spent two seasons on Miami's practice squad (2021-22) and the 2024 season on injured reserve. Smith entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2021 with Atlanta, where he spent the offseason and training camp before signing with Miami. He was a three-year starter at Fayetteville State (2016-17, 2019), where he earned first-team All-CIAA honors in 2019.

Warren has appeared in 14 career games with six starts – five at right tackle and one at left tackle – in two seasons with the New York Jets (2023-24). He entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (120th overall) by the New York Jets in the 2023 NFL Draft. Warren played collegiately at Pittsburgh (2017-22), where he appeared in 40 career games with 39 starts.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Major BurnsS6-2209241LSU ‘25Baton Rouge, La.FA, ‘26

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