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Dolphins sign Johnson, Traore

Jun 04, 2026 at 04:00 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced today they have signed first-round cornerback Chris Johnsonand fifth-round tight end Seydou Traore.

Johnson was drafted 27th overall by Miami in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was a four-year letterman and a two-year starter at San Diego State (2022-25), where he appeared in 47 career games with 23 starts and recorded 152 tackles (105 solo), 1.0 sack, 3.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions with two returned for a touchdown, 20 passes defensed and five forced fumbles. As a senior in 2025, he earned second-team All-America honors and was a first-team All-Mountain West selection, in addition to being named Co-Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's top defensive back. His two interceptions returned for touchdowns were tied for the most in the FBS that season.

Traore was selected 180th overall by Miami in the 2026 NFL Draft. He appeared in 48 career games with 37 starts over five collegiate seasons, including two years at Arkansas State (2021-22) and three at Mississippi State (2023-25). He recorded 131 receptions for 1,480 yards (11.3 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. Born in France and raised in England, Traore was a member of the NFL Academy and its first alum to be drafted. The NFL Academy is the league's global initiative to expand the game of football and create pathways for international talent by providing full-time high-school education alongside intensive training in American football.

NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.AgeExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Chris JohnsonCB6-019321RSan Diego State '26Eastvale, Calif.D1b, '26
Seydou TraoreTE6-423523RMississippi State '26London, EnglandD5c, '26

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