Dolphins sign Johnson, Traore

Johnson was drafted 27th overall by Miami in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was a four-year letterman and a two-year starter at San Diego State (2022-25), where he appeared in 47 career games with 23 starts and recorded 152 tackles (105 solo), 1.0 sack, 3.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions with two returned for a touchdown, 20 passes defensed and five forced fumbles. As a senior in 2025, he earned second-team All-America honors and was a first-team All-Mountain West selection, in addition to being named Co-Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to college football's top defensive back. His two interceptions returned for touchdowns were tied for the most in the FBS that season.